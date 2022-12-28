Along with coming out with your own beauty brand, it seems the cool thing to do for wellness celebs is have your own smoothie recipe at Erewhon Market. Both Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh and Hailey Bieber have debuted their own Erewhon smoothie collabs this year, and now, it’s Bella Hadid’s turn. The model is the latest celeb to join the club, and Bella Hadid’s Erewhon smoothie recipe is for creamsicle fans.

“Freaking out,” Hadid shared on Instagram about her new Kin Euphorics and Erewhon smoothie, which is called the Kinsicle. For anyone who doesn’t know, Kin Euphorics is the non-alcoholic alternative drinks and spirits brand co-founded by Hadid. The Kinsicle smoothie features one of their most popular products, the High Rhode. The “gently caffeinated, non-alcoholic, made-to-mix beverage” is a combination of hibiscus, orange bitters, licorice root, and sea salt, which is probably where the Kinsicle gets its orange flavor. Hadid also shared on Insta that the Erewhon smoothie was made to give “you a fresh start to the new year” with ingredients that “boost immunity and restore essential nutrients.”

Of course, along with being known for their celebrity smoothie collabs, Erewhon is also infamous for its bougie prices. The Kinsicle smoothie will set you back $19 or $23 if you’re ordering off Uber Eats. That may be out of your price range for a smoothie. However, you can still try the Kinsicle for yourself by mixing together Hadid’s Erewhon smoothie recipe at home.

How To Make Bella Hadid's Erewhon Smoothie At Home

You’ll first need to gather your ingredients to make Hadid’s Kinsicle smoothie at home. The High Rhode from Kin Euphorics is the star ingredient, and you can order a bottle online for $39. That’s already more than just one smoothie, but you can make multiple Kinsicle smoothies with a bottle of High Rhode so it’s worth it if you like it. Something else that may be hard to find is the Special Edition Orange Dreamsicle Yogurt from Erewhon and The Coconut Cult, but you can substitute with any creamsicle-flavored yogurt you can find in stores. You’ll also need:

Aloe vera juice

Dates

Lion's mane

Fresh orange juice

Vanilla extract

Organic almond milk

Mango

Banana

Turmeric

Himalayan salt

Coconut cream

TikToker Charly Jordan (@charlyjordan) was sent all the ingredients to make a Kinsicle at home, which just requires you to blend together. According to Jordan, the smoothie is not too sweet and tastes like an Orange Julius.

I Tried Bella Hadid's Erewhon Smoothie

Rachel Chapman

Since I live in Los Angeles, I was able to try Hadid’s Kinsicle smoothie. This was my first experience trying anything from Erewhon, so perhaps my expectations were too high with how popular and expensive the grocery store seems to be. On looks alone, the smoothie is a 10 out of 10. However, I didn’t really get a strong orange creamsicle flavor, and my first impression that that it tastes healthy. Due to the very subtle orange flavor, I felt like I was just drinking blended up vitamins with a hint of fruit.

I agreed with Jordan that it’s not a very sweet smoothie, which is possibly what makes it so sought after. I will say that the smoothie did boost my energy a bit, but I’m wondering if I’m just looking for any boost to get through the first work day after a holiday and this smoothie was my placebo.

Either way, I was a bit disappointed that it wasn’t the delicious orange creamsicle smoothie I envisioned. After watching Hadid’s viral sandwich recipe on TikTok, I had high hopes for a flavorful drink to match but what I got was more Beverly Hills influencer than the viral foodie I trust. To me, it’s a solid 2.5 out of 5. If Erewhon and wellness smoothies are your thing, you’ll probably love it but you’ll want to order one soon. The Kinsicle will only be available at Erewhon from now until Jan. 29, 2023.