Bella Hadid is inspirational on and off the runway. When she’s not having dresses spray-painted on her body at fashion shows, she can be seen posting everyday vlogs on TikTok. Stars, they really are like us. However, the difference is Hadid’s TikToks have inspired beauty trends and viral recipes. First, it was Bella Hadid’s favorite salad that everyone wanted to try. Now, it seems TikTokers want to know how to make Bella Hadid’s sandwich that’s going viral on TikTok.

Foodies are always looking for something new and delicious to try from their FYP, and one look at Bella Hadid’s sandwich will have you grabbing your keys to head to the grocery store for ingredients. Let’s face it, sandwiches can get a rep for being boring and generic, but Bella Hadid’s sandwich is packed with flavor. This isn’t your typical meat, cheese, and lettuce combo. It’s so much more, which is why TikTokers are interested in trying it out for themselves. While Hadid did post a tutorial of her own, trying to explain the sandwich recipe, it’s a bit chaotic with jump cuts and ringtones. Luckily, other TikTokers have been able to piece together the steps to share Bella Hadid’s sandwich recipe, so you can easily follow along at home.

How To Make Bella Hadid’s Sandwich From TikTok

You’ll need quite a few ingredients to make the different sauces that go on Hadid’s sandwich recipe, so add these items to your shopping list now:

Mayonaise

Mustard

Basil

Garlic

Salt

Pepper

Lettuce

Red onion

Pepperoncini

Olive oil

Balsamic glaze

Dried basil

Oregano

Chili flakes

Red wine vinegar

Lemon juice

Turkey

Salami

Cheese (your choice)

Tomatoes

Baguette

It may look overwhelming, but most of these ingredients are to make the balsamic dressing and garlic aioli that go on top of the sandwich. Speaking of which, the first step is to make both those toppings. According to TikToker @ilhanm.a , make the garlic aioli for Hadid’s sandwich by mixing together your mayo, mustard, fresh basil, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. While Hadid says not to follow her lead by putting raw garlic in the mix, TikToker @callmecandace.tv includes minced garlic in their garlic aioli recipe and @ilhanma uses garlic powder. You can also add in some dijon mustard to the mix as well, which is what @callmecandace.tv does along with the yellow mustard.

For the balsamic dressing, you’ll want to combine the olive oil, balsamic glaze, dried basil, oregano, chili flakes, and salt in another bowl and place in the fridge along with your aioli. As those chill, chop up your lettuce, red onion, and pepperoncini peppers. Hadid mashes the peppers into her sliced bread to make sure they don’t fall out. Then, she combines the lettuce and red onion in a third bowl with some lemon juice.

When you’re ready to assemble your sandwich, add some of that balsamic dressing to your salad before placing on top of your bread. On the other side of your bread, spread on the aioli. Now, it’s time to add the rest of your ingredients. Hadid uses turkey, salami, cheese, and tomatoes, but you can use whatever meats, cheeses, and veggies you like. Even Hadid says she doesn’t love tomatoes but puts them on for the person she’s sharing her sandwich with. Just don’t forget to add some salt and pepper to the tomatoes and drizzle on some of the extra balsamic dressing and red wine vinegar.

At this point, you’re ready to put both sides of the sandwich together, slice, and enjoy. If you prefer a toasted bread, add that step in before the assembly. Add some roasted garlic parmesan butter like @callmecandace.tv does on top, and pop in the oven for about three minutes for even more flavor. With a sandwich this tasty, you’ll want to make it for lunch or to bring on an Insta-worthy picnic. Of course, you may not want to share it, though.