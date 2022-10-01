Bella Hadid Literally Had A Dress Spray-Painted Onto Her Body While Walking A Runway

Paris Fashion Week this year will go down in style history, and it’s all thanks to a truly daring look from none other than Bella Hadid. The supermodel totally stole the show on Sept. 30 when she walked onto Coperni’s Spring 2023 runway with nothing but underwear on... but then reached the end of the catwalk in a full gown. In one of the coolest and most unique displays at any fashion show, Parisian label Coperni pulled out all of the stops and gave Hadid an innovative dress no one would be able to forget. In the final moments of the runway show at Paris Fashion Week 2022, Bella Hadid took the stage and the magic happened, and this video captures all the wonder of Hadid’s spray-painted Coperni dress.

Wearing nothing but nude undergarments, Hadid was circled by two artists that sprayed her body with Fabrican, a “unique spray-on fabric.” From afar, it just looked like Hadid was being sprayed with white paint, but as the artists layered each coat an elastic-like dress began to form on Hadid’s body right on the runway. The crowd audibly gushed over the spectacle and I don’t blame them! According to Coperni’s co-founder, Arnaud Vaillant, the design was a “celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” he told Vogue. Each layer of Fabrican brought the designer's vision to life. A true model, Hadid stood center-stage and elegantly moved her body ever so slightly for the artists to work their magic.

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

When the spray painting was complete, a third artist went to work on the final details. After cleaning up the frayed edges, the straps of Hadid’s dress were modified and pulled down to reveal her shoulders. Another noticeable alteration was the slit that was cut into the thin dress that gave the classy look a little more spice. Once all adjustments were made, Hadid confidently walked the runway and didn’t stop to fix her dress once. You can watch the whole jaw-dropping runway in Vogue’s video below.

Hadid’s show-stopping moment called back to fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s 1999 runway show, which also featured a dress being crafted on the catwalk. Model Shalom Harlow stood on stage while two robots sprayed paint all over the large white dress she wore. Using robotics in a fashion show was unheard of at the time, but it would eventually open doors for similar experiences.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the dress was made of spray-on fabric, it moved with the same elegance as satin. Hadid confidently walked the stage and gave guests in the front row a first-hand view of the magic, while the rest of us are all just as blown away watching the captivating video.