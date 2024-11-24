“Water” is not only a Grammy award-winning song, but what you can put in your very own limited-edition Tyla Stanley cup. Yes, the 22-year-old singer is joining Olivia Rodrigo and Barbie as yet another celeb with her very own Quencher.

The Tyger Quencher is a 40-ounce H2.0 FlowState Tumbler designed especially with Tyla and her fans (aka Tygers) in mind, with a tiger stripe pattern and her signature scratch beneath the logo. Tyla says, “Collaborating with Stanley 1913 on a limited-edition Quencher was a dream come true! Together, we were able to create a special design that feels unique and authentic to my brand. I just can’t wait until the Tygers can have it in their hands!”

But Will Stanley x Tyla Restock?

The gorgeous dark brown cup with bronze shimmer accents is a must for Stanley fans hoping to add to their collection, but you’ll want to act fast. Just like Rodrigo’s viral Guts purple cup, Tyla’s special-edition Quencher will only be available for a limited time and there are no plans for a restock, according to Stanley.

To make sure you’re able to get your hands on the Tyla Tyger Quencher, mark your calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 26, when it goes on sale.

The Tyger Quencher Is $$$

The official drop for Tyla’s 40-ounce Tyger Quencher is at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, so you’ll want to click refresh on Stanley1913.com and “add to cart” ASAP when it’s released.

You might also want to skip that “treat yourself” coffee to save up some extra money. Tyla’s Stanley cup is priced at $60 — that’s $5 more than Rodrigo’s GUTS Stanley cup and the 40-ounce Quenchers in the Target Wicked collection.

Since it is an exclusive drop that won’t be coming back, it may be worth it for some Tygers. However, if you’d like to get a dupe of Tyla’s Stanley cup, there are a few brown and copper-colored cups out there for $35 to $45 that may be more in your budget.

You could even customize your Stanley cup with some tiger stripes, thanks to some waterproof stickers, so it really looks like Tyla’s version.