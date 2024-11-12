Stanley and LoveShackFancy have reunited, and it feels so good. The lifestyle brand first collaborated with Stanley in August on a collection of pastel tumblers that sold out right away, and this new collection is sure to be just as popular.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, LoveShackFancy will drop its second collab with Stanley featuring vintage-inspired prints, Rosa Beaux Pink and Rosa Beaux Blue, for the holidays. Each style will be available in Stanley’s 40-ounce ($60) and 20-ounce ($45) Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers with custom LoveShackFancy bow toppers. If you missed out on the first collab, you definitely want to be prepared for when the holiday collection hits the online stores.

Will Stanley x LoveShackFancy 2.0 Restock?

According to Stanley, there are no plans for a restock at this time, so the best way to make sure you get the Quencher you want is to set an alarm for 9 a.m. PT when everything goes live.

The capsule collection will be available on both Stanley and LoveShackFancy, so if you don’t see the cup you’re looking for on one site, head to the other.

Missed Out? Here Are Dupes For LoveShackFancy’s Stanley Cup

This drop is ideal for any Stanley collectors or LoveShackFancy fans, but it also makes the perfect holiday gift for your trendy bestie. This has been the year of the Stanley cup with popular collabs from Olivia Rodrigo and Barbie to most recently Wicked. Stanley cups are great for keeping you hydrated on the go. The 40-ounce Quencher was designed to have your iced beverages stay cold for up to two days, so it really is your hydration bestie.

Stanley

Something that makes the LoveShackFancy designs so desirable are the pastel shades and coquette details, thanks to the unique bow straw topper. If you find that the LoveShackFancy cup you’re eyeing sells out faster than you can click add to cart, no need to worry. There are plenty of pink and blue Stanley cups and accessories to snag a dupe that’s just as adorable.

The love for Stanley cups in 2024 really began with the viral Valentine’s Day Quencher at Target, and Starbucks is ending the year with yet another pink tumbler that fans are loving. Get the holiday Berry Pink Glitter Stanley ($55) from your local cafe, or choose any of these pastel and floral cups that are available online.

Amazon has a few options of bow toppers for that added LoveShackFancy vibe, or you could go with another demure accessory like a strawberry or heart. Here are some options to choose from if you do miss out on this second limited-edition collab from Stanley and want to get creative: