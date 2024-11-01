Out with the pumpkin; in with the peppermint. The holidays are coming to Starbucks on Thursday, Nov. 7, and along with the highly anticipated 2024 holiday menu, stores nationwide will have festive merch for the season including a brand-new glitter pink Stanley cup.

2024 has been the year of the Stanley cup. Back in January, fans were camping outside of Target stores to get their hands on the viral Valentine’s Day pink Stanley Quencher. Since then, the brand has released cop-worthy collabs with Olivia Rodrigo, LoveShackFancy, and Barbie. Its most recent collection from Wicked is no exception, with both the Glinda and Elphaba Stanley cups selling out on the Target website.

If you happened to miss out on getting a trendy pink cup to keep you hydrated all day, you still have one last chance before New Year’s Eve. The stunning Berry Pink Glitter Stanley Tumbler will be available alongside other festive drinkware like cold cups and mugs in a matter of days.

The Lowdown On Starbucks’ 2024 Holiday Collection

The entire line has a very Wicked-core aesthetic, with pinks and greens that goes so well with its exclusive Glinda and Elphaba drinks. However, there are also some traditional red shades as well for nostalgic shoppers.

Starbucks

To be sure you’re prepared to snag either the pink Stanley cup or an iridescent hot cup for your peppermint hot cocoa, you’ll want to act fast on Nov. 7. Since this is a limited-edition collection, there are no plans for a restock.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Starbucks new merch.

Berry Pink Glitter Stanley Tumbler ($55)

Starbucks

Like the star on top of a Christmas tree, the 40-ounce glittery pink Stanley cup has to be the main character of this Starbucks collection. This is for anyone who hasn’t been able to get a pink tumbler all year and is still looking for a vibrant reusable cup to stay hydrated.

What makes this cup extra adorbs is that it has a matte finish unlike some of the other pink designs that have come out recently, but it still has the glittery flecks that shine in the right light.

Gemstone Cold Cup & Keychain ($13-$25)

Starbucks

Starbucks’ cold cups have a fanbase almost as big as the Stanley cup crowd, so this 24-ounce shiny version for the holidays is sure to be popular. There’s even a matching keychain that can easily be a cute ornament for your Christmas tree this season.

Navy Gemstone Cold Cup & Ornament ($13-$23)

Starbucks

If the light gemstone color is not your vibe, Starbucks also has this navy cold cup that TikTok is loving. The 24-ounce cup and matching keychain look like one of Taylor Swift’s bejeweled bodysuits from Midnights set on the Eras Tour.

Red Studded Cold Cup ($30)

Starbucks

For anyone whose holiday aesthetic is more traditional, you’ll love this 24-ounce red studded cold cup. It comes with crimson red studs that make it look like a cup version of an old school Christmas ornament.

Candy Twist Mug ($17)

Starbucks

Demi Lovato’s favorite dish is a mug, so she’d likely want to get her hands on this candy cane-inspired 16-ounce cup from Starbucks. It’s perfect for that first brew in the morning or a warm hot cocoa as you’re sitting by the fireplace with your partner.

Jade Green Studded Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

For your warm drinks on the go, you need this 12-ounce studded tumbler. It not only looks like a Christmas tree so it’s festive, but comes with a lid to keep your lattes and chai nice and warm as you go for a walk in the snow or to look at decorations in the neighborhood.

Red Ribbed Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

Another tumbler option in the collection is this 12-ounce red metallic cup. It’s “as red as Rudolph’s nose,” according to the brand, and would make a great cup for camping trips or wine nights with your besties.

Luster Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

Swift has been on a plaid kick lately, which fans think might be a debut Easter egg. So if you’re manifesting Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) or just loving plaid this fall, you’ll want to pick up this 12-ounce tumbler from Starbucks. The luster finish means it’s dazzling just like Swift in her song “Clara Bow.”

Pink Siren Scales Tumbler ($25)

Starbucks

It may not be a Stanley cup, but this pink 16-ounce tumbler from the collection has all the vibes of Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) from Wicked. Inspired by Starbucks’ iconic mermaid logo, the cold cup has a scale design on the side that just adds to its magical vibe.

Striped Silicone Sleeve Tumbler ($30)

Starbucks

You may be traveling this holiday season. If so, this tumbler from Starbucks’ collection is a great option for keeping your iced lattes chilled and hot cocoas warm. The pink and green silicone sleeve gives you an extra good grip for on-the-go while also keeping with the Glinda and Elphaba Wicked-core colors.

6-Pack Color Changing Pearl Hot Cup Set ($20)

Starbucks

These reusable cups are always a great stocking stuffer or white elephant gift idea, because they’re super affordable — around $3 each. Plus, if your bestie brings their cup into Starbucks, they get $0.10 discount and 25 Bonus Stars if they’re a rewards member.

Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup ($4)

Starbucks

After getting your besties their own reusable cups, treat yourself to this glow-in-the-dark version. It’ll light up like the lights on your Christmas tree as you take a stroll in the neighborhood looking at all the decor.

This is also the perfect gift to get your BFF who always goes to Starbucks for the holiday season, because by bringing in this cup, they save a little money on their drink each time.

Starting Nov. 7, Starbucks will also stop charging for non-dairy milk substitutions, so you won’t have to splurge more on your holiday latte with oat, soy, or almond milk.

Starbucks Gift Cards ($5 to $100)

Starbucks

A super cute gift idea for your coffee-loving bestie or sorority sis is a reusable cup or mug with a Starbucks gift card inside. Since you can put as little as $5 on each card, treat your friends or family to their first hot cocoa of the season without going over any gift exchange limit.