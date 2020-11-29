With the start of the holidays just around the corner, Starbucks stans are welcoming the fall to winter transition with a festive drink in hand. In addition to the return of seasonal faves like the Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, TikTokers are making their own secret menu sips. From a dupe of the company's since-discontinued Gingerbread Latte to a frappuccino inspired by apple pie, these Starbucks holiday drink hacks from TikTok are must-tries before the year is over.

As always when ordering a drink from Starbucks' unofficial menu, you are better off simplifying things for your barista and having detailed ingredient-by-ingredient directions ready to go when you're ordering instead of asking for the name of a TikTok-created drink or pulling up the creator's video. When ordering a drink off of Starbucks' secret menu, keep in mind that a barista might not be able to make it if it's busy. Instead, you should try ordering your drink on the app by writing in the instructions and then picking it up with a COVID-friendly pick-up method. You can also try making it at home and adjusting some ingredients if you don't have them.

1. Butterbeer Latte

Pretend you're heading to Hogsmeade for the holidays with this Hogwarts-approved creation, which includes cinnamon dolce syrup and creme brulee topping. According to TikToker and barista @GreyGhoul, you'll need to ask for two pumps of caramel syrup, two pumps of toffee nut syrup, and two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup mixed with whole steamed milk. To top it, ask for whipped cream and your choice of salted caramel bits or a creme brulee topping.

2. K's Mint 'N Chip Frappuccino

Welcome sweater weather with K's Mint 'N Chip Frappuccino, which was created by TikToker @plfeener. Start by asking for two pumps of peppermint syrup and a pour of heavy cream to the cup's bottom line. Next ask for four scoops of java chips and two scoops of matcha blended with ice. For a topper, ask for whipped cream and a mocha drizzle.

3. Pumpkin Juice Drink

Cool down while enjoying some classic fall flavors, thanks to the Pumpkin Juice Drink. According to TikTok user @TotallyTheBomb, you'll want to ask for 1.5 pumps of pumpkin spice sauce, ice, and a pour of apple juice to the top line of your cup.

4. Apple Pie Frappuccino

When requesting an apple pie drink, make like TikTok user @erinthebarista and request a Creme Frappuccino with two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, two pumps of caramel sauce, heavy cream, and apple juice. Have it blended before topping with whipped cream.

5. Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino

Looking for a slight twist on a cold PSL? Order a Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino. According to TikTok user @_south_gemini, you'll first want to ask your barista if they can decorate the inside of a venti cup with some pumpkin puree and add a base layer of whipped cream. Next, your barista should blend sweet cream, a scoop of ice, and five pumps of pumpkin puree mixed with three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, a scoop of vanilla bean powder, sprinkles of cinnamon and nutmeg, and four pumps of the Frappuccino cream base. Pour half of the pumpkin puree in your prepared cup, add another layer of whipped cream, then put the rest of the pumpkin mixture in. Top the whole thing off with a generous layer of whipped cream, and finish it with a drizzle of pumpkin.

6. The Fall Breeze Drink

Cold drink fans can get their fall fix with the Fall Breeze Drink from @StarbucksIsBae. Start by ordering a Venti Iced Chai Tea Latte that's made with half and half instead of milk. Ask for four pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup and a caramel drizzle topping.

7. Gingerbread Latte

While Starbucks didn't bring back its Gingerbread Latte this year, you can replicate the holiday sip with this recipe from @korenski23. She advises you to start with a regular latte and then ask your barista to mix it with a chestnut praline topping (not the syrup) and a little bit of cinnamon. If you're getting your drink hot, make sure they steam it in the milk.

8. S'mores Hot Chocolate

If you're looking for a lower-caffeine option with plenty of holiday flavor, try the S'mores Hot Chocolate from barista @erinthebarista. Ask for a steamed venti whole milk with five pumps of mocha, three pumps of vanilla, two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, and two pumps of toffee nut syrup. Next, have it topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and graham cracker topping. You can also add mini marshmallows on top.

9. Iced Chai Tea Latte With Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam & Coconut Milk

For a seasonal twist on your iced chai tea, ask to mix it with three pumps of pumpkin sauce and coconut milk instead of whatever dairy you'd normally use, according to TikTok user @Hailiebarberr. It should be served over ice, and topped with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam.

10. Chestnut Praline White Mocha Cold Foam Cold Brew

According to barista @milkstrology, a Chestnut Praline White Mocha Cold Foam Cold Brew starts by asking for two pumps each of chestnut praline and white mocha syrup in the base with cold brew and then topping it with a sweet cream cold foam layer that's been blended with two pumps of chestnut praline and white mocha.

When visiting a Starbucks location, make sure you've checked out the company's coronavirus guidelines, and follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. If possible, try to make your order for pick-up and always wear a face mask when grabbing your order. When coming into contact with others, practice social distancing as much as possible and make sure to sanitize or wash your hands after leaving the store or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.