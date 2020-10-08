Spooky season is underway, and with that comes all the seasonal sips. Of course, Starbucks — home of the OG PSL — has plenty of fall drinks, but you can find further inspiration on the unofficial secret menu. If you're craving a specialty sip, but don’t feel like going to your local Starbucks, you can channel your inner barista with these Starbucks secret menu Halloween drinks to make at home.

If you’re not familiar, the Starbucks secret menu isn’t an official menu in the store, but it’s a collection of drinks created by fans and baristas themselves — and there are a ton of sips inspired by Halloween movies. When ordering in the store, you’ll have to explain exactly what you want to the barista, but to skip the complications, you can try these at-home hacks:

1. Polyjuice Potion Frappuccino

The Polyjuice Potion Frappuccino, which is named after the shapeshifting potion in Harry Potter, starts with a Grande Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, and it’s mixed with a shot of espresso and one-and-a-half pumps of vanilla syrup. Before it’s poured in the cup, add a drizzle of white mocha sauce and matcha powder.

To make it at home, add a splash of Starbucks' at-home White Chocolate Mocha creamer to your cup and line it with some matcha powder. Next, make the frappuccino base with ice, fresh strawberry pureé (which is blended strawberries and sugar), and some milk, then in some Starbucks Vanilla Syrup and espresso and blend it all together. Top it off with whipped cream.

2. The Winifred Sanderson Frappuccino

The Sanderson Sisters Starbucks secret recipes are thanks to the creatives at Totally The Bomb. The Winifred features a Grande Green Tea Frappuccino base with one pump of white mocha and one pump of peppermint syrup. Top the sip with whipped cream and strawberry inclusions.

At home, use a matcha or green tea latte mix and add in some Starbucks' White Chocolate Mocha creamer. If you want extra caffeine, you can use a base of green tea and Starbucks Via White Chocolate Mocha Latte instead. You’ll also need a peppermint syrup (like the Torani brand) or you can make your own with fresh mint and sugar. Add all of the above ingredients together and blend. Top with fresh or dried strawberries.

3. The Mary Sanderson Frappuccino

The Mary Sanderson Frappuccino uses a base of Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino with White Chocolate Mocha syrup instead of liquid sugar, strawberry inclusions, a mocha drizzle on the bottom of the cup and on top of the whipped cream, as well as a strawberry puree on the bottom and the top of the drink.

Use the same strawberries and cream base like the Polyjuice Potion Frap, but add in some White Chocolate Mocha creamer if you have it, and mix those together. Next, buy or make some strawberry puree and some mocha syrup and drizzle the bottom of the cup. Whatever chocolate syrup you have on hand could do, whether it's Torani's Dark Chocolate Mocha Syrup or Hershey's Syrup. Add whipped cream and a mocha and strawberry drizzle on top.

4. The Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino

The Sarah Sanderson recipe uses a Violet Drink with extra berries, coconut milk, and double blends the sip. It's finished off with whipped cream and some ginger powder sprinkled on top.

To make this at home, start with a Starbucks Via Instant Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher. Grab plenty of fresh blackberries and pour in some store-bought coconut milk. Blend it well or pour the drink over ice after you've crushed some berries. Starbucks ginger powder is likely its Golden Ginger Blend, which is basically a mix of ginger flavor, a bit of turmeric, and sugar. You can make your own or skip it and opt for something else yellow on top, like pineapple pieces.

5. Jack Skellington Frappuccino

The Jack Skellington Frappuccino uses a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino base with a shot of Chai Syrup, a mocha drizzle inside the cup, and whipped cream and a java chip sprinkle on top. You can also opt for a shot of espresso if you want extra caffeine.

You can recreate it by brewing some Starbucks At-Home Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee or the Via Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte as your coffee base. You can make chai syrup by using Tazo's Classic Chai Latte concentrate or brewing some strong chai tea and adding sugar. Blend or mix, and then add some syrup like Torani's Dark Chocolate Mocha Syrup to a cup. Top it off with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

6. The Sally Frappunccino

The Sally Frappuccino features a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended with matcha powder. It also calls for a caramel drizzle inside the cup and whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberries on top.

To make a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino use Starbucks At-Home Vanilla Syrup and fresh vanilla bean or blend a bit of vanilla bean ice cream with milk and vanilla syrup. If you prefer a syrup, check out vanilla bean syrup recipes or pre-made vanilla syrup. Add those ingredients together, plus milk and ice, and blend. Then line a cup with a caramel sauce like Hershey's Caramel Syrup. For the strawberry sauce, make your own with fresh strawberries or buy a ready-made variety.

7. The Frappula

This drink was an official Starbucks offering in 2015 and 2016, but the Starbucks Secret menu has recreated the sip. The Frappula features a White Chocolate Frappuccino base, but before it’s poured, it’s lined with mocha sauce, and then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry syrup.

You'll need either a Starbucks Via White Chocolate Mocha Latte or the Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Iced Espresso Classics ready-made bottle. Once you've set your coffee, blend it with milk and ice, then line your cup with a mocha or chocolate drizzle. You can easily make some fresh raspberry sauce with raspberries and sugar, or purchase a raspberry sauce like Kodiak's syrup or Stonewall Kitchen's version. You can also substitute with strawberry syrup if you prefer.

Most of these at-home creations stick as close to the recipes as possible, but you can always experiment with what you have to see what creepy creations you can come up with.