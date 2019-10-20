With the scariest night of year scheduled to fall in just a few weeks time, your favorite coffee spot is making it so much easier to get into the spirit of the holiday, courtesy of a handful of caffeinated sips inspired by your favorite pop culture characters. While there's no shortage of fun refreshments on its regular menu, every Starbucks diehard knows that the real magic can be found on the chain's secret menu — and their Oct. 31-centric offerings promise to bring some spookiness to your day. Get ready to channel your inner Jack and Sally Skellington, because these 4 Starbucks Secret Menu Halloween 2019 drinks will have you fueling up in the most festive way possible.

Jack Skellington Frappuccino

If you're looking for a tasty place to start, I'd personally suggest taking some cues from the "Pumpkin King" of Halloween Town with a twist on your classic PSL. According to blogger Jamie Harrington of Totally The Bomb, you're going to want add a shot of Chai Syrup to your Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino before getting it topped with whipped cream, a sprinkling of java chips, and a mocha drizzle inside the cup. Pro tip: Add a shot of espresso to this recipe if you want some extra fuel.

Here's How To Order A Sally Frappuccino At Starbucks

The Sally Frappuccino is one of my favorites because of the patio season-approved flavors that make up this ghoulishly green sip with notes of matcha. To start, you'll want to ask for a caramel drizzle inside your cup before requesting a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended with matcha powder. For your toppings, you'll need some whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberries, and voila, you'll have a scary good drink that tastes a little like autumn.

The IT Frappuccino

Now, not everyone is a fan of matcha, so I'd suggest going with the IT Frappuccino if you still want that strawberry flavor and want to fuel up like Pennywise. The recipe is actually pretty simple, as you'll be attempting the red and white coloring of the notorious clown. First, you'll ask your barista to make a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, which you'll then ask to be topped with strawberry purée and whipped cream to replicate tendrils of Pennywise's hair. Just one word of warning: This drink will probably inspire you to quote the movie all day long.

Matcha-Topped Joker Frappucino

According to blogger Totally The Bomb, the Joker Frappuccino is all about replicating the Gotham villain's trademark grin. To start, you'll want to ask your barista to make a smile inside the cup using strawberry syrup. Then, you can ask him or her to make a regular Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino topped with matcha whipped cream, add some chocolate syrup, and you've got a spooky homage to Batman's nemesis.

Again, these are just some of the many seasonal sips that are available at Starbucks right now, so I'd get into the spooky season mood by trying all of them or, if you're feeling particularly creative, trying to dream up your own new drink inspired by your favorite villain. Happy sipping!