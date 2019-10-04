The Halloween season is upon us. Yes, that means that you can spend literally every day of October celebrating it, if you want to. It definitely seems like the fans who create secret menu Starbucks drinks are gearing up like no other, even though there's no official "secret menu" at the coffee chain. Just recently, the Jack Skellington Frappuccino started buzzing about the internet. But did you know that there's a Sally one, too? It's almost too good to be true, but if you want to try it, here's how to order a Sally Frappuccino at Starbucks.

Where on earth did the Sally Frappuccino come from? It appears to have surfaced on the blog Totally the Bomb. This is the same site that is thought to have created the Jack Skellington Frappuccino, too. If you aren't a follower of these secret menu drinks, note that these are fan-created, with no affiliation to Starbucks or the Disney characters that they are named after.

While the Jack Skellington sounds like a caffeinated blend of Halloween and Christmas, the Sally Frappuccino is a bit different. It doesn't sound as much like the quintessential blend of two holidays, but more like a ghoulish version of a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino — because that's exactly what it is. There is an ingredient that gives it a Sally-like green hue, plus that strawberry topping matches her hair. Really, the final product looks very zombie-ish.

So, how do you go about ordering a Sally Frappuccino at Starbucks? Well, this one is a bit complicated, and your barista is not going to know how to make this, so you need to know exactly what ingredients go into your customized drink. Don't forget that the baristas at Starbucks are working hard all day to serve coffee to the people, and sometimes, people can be rude. (This is coming from someone who has previously worked in a food service environment.) Make the barista's day a little brighter by being kind, patient, and maybe even tipping a little more for the very "extra" frappuccino that you are about to ask them for.

The Sally Frappuccino definitely qualifies as ~extra~, but it sounds like an amazing credit to one of my favorite Tim Burton characters.

Here's How To Order A Sally Frappuccino At Starbucks

Alright. Take a deep breath, because this is a mouthful of an order.

Ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. Specify that you would like a caramel drizzle inside the cup. Ask for matcha powder to be blended into the frappuccino. Ask for your toppings, which should be whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and strawberry inclusions (which are just freeze-dried strawberries).

It sounds like a lot, but the vanilla-matcha sounds like an incredible blend, especially with the addition of strawberry. Take note that there is not much caffeine in this drink. You may get a small amount of the stuff from the matcha powder, but it will not be a caffeine fix like the Starbucks secret menu Cinderella Latte or the Jack Skellington, which has a shot of espresso added to a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino.

I know I'm not the only one excited about the creation of Jack and Sally Frappuccinos. The Sally Frappuccino is getting a bit of buzz on Twitter, which just proves there are many The Nightmare Before Christmas fans who are going to go ham over this. This drink is the best way to celebrate the first week of October (and hey, maybe even well into December).