When I was in middle school, I took a family vacation to Disney World. For seven days, I ate breakfast with Minnie Mouse and watched firework shows over the iconic castle. I explored the parks with a pair of ears on, and rode the same whimsical rides over and over again. I ate so many Mickey-shaped foods, but now I have my eyes on the Cinderella Latte at Starbucks and all its pumpkin-flavored glory. (Spoiler alert: It's a total dream come true.)

It's like all your wishes upon stars were answered with this unique drink filled with incredible ingredients. It's like pixie dust was sprinkled over your go-to coffee shop, and your entire world turned into a fairy tale with horse-drawn carriages instead of cars and friendly mice who pick out your outfits on crisp fall mornings. (TBH, I'm so indecisive when it comes time to get dressed, so this is my version of happily ever after.) Right now, it's probably taking everything in you not to squeal in the middle of your office and quickly get in line at your nearest Starbucks.

And you haven't even heard the entire story behind this now viral item. Full disclosure: There is no official "secret menu" at Starbucks. If you want to order this drink you should know everything that goes into it so you can tell your barista at the counter. But by the end of this article I'll make sure you're well-versed in the Cinderella Latte and how it came to be.

First things first: Let me introduce you to the creator of this latte, Erica. She worked at a Starbucks in the Seattle area for seven years and came up with this custom drink during that time, according to PopSugar.com. These days, she is the magic behind "Happiest Tees On Earth," a T-shirt brand and Instagram account that's made for Disney lovers.

The inspo behind her white chocolate mocha and pumpkin spice drink will warm your Disney-loving heart. In an interview with Elite Daily, Erica says, "I love to see people smile, and challenge myself to add a little happiness wherever I go. As a huge Disney fan working at Starbucks, all it took was a little bit of kindness, coffee, and Disney magic to do just that."

After some experimenting, Erica tells Elite Daily she found combining the pumpkin spice with the white chocolate mocha was tasty and reminded her of Cinderella's coach, which in the Disney movie iconically transforms from a pumpkin to a magical carriage that takes the princess to the prince's ball. From there, the rest of the pieces of the puzzle fell into place.

She dubbed the latte, the "Cinderella Latte" and began ordering it on her breaks. She shared it with her customers, and soon enough, they began ordering it too — even when she wasn't working. The recipe flooded the Internet and social media, and now the drink is being ordered all over the world. Erica is thrilled through and through.

"Cinderella symbolizes courage and kindness," she says. "Even when you're faced with unkindness or difficult circumstances and it seems like your dreams are so far away that is still the time to have courage and be kind." With every sip, you can remember that message and go about your day with lots of magic and happiness in mind.

How can you try the Cinderella Latte for yourself? It's simple, assuming you know exactly what to tell your barista at Starbucks. You should know the ingredients for the drink and what time of year it can be made. According to a post on the "Happiest Tees On Earth" Instagram page, the easiest way to get your hands on this drink is to order a typical Pumpkin Spice Latte and substitute half of the Pumpkin Spice with White Chocolate Mocha. You can order it hot, iced, or even as a Frappuccino, if that's what you prefer.

Unfortunately, the Cinderella Latte is only available in the fall when the pumpkin sauce is at Starbucks locations. But you can order one of the other Disney-inspired drinks that Erica's created over the years so you're never without coffee that tastes like your Disney dreams. All year long, you can sip on the Pixie Dust Latte, which is the Cinnamon Dolce Latte with half the pumps subbed with White Chocolate Mocha and sprinkled with Cinnamon Dolce sprinkles on top. Erica says the sprinkles are sparkly, like pixie dust is, and "it tastes kind of like a churro from Disneyland." Yes, please.

Additionally, when the holidays come around, you can roll up to your usual Starbucks and order the ChristmasGram, another one of Erica's fabulous creations. It's a gingerbread latte with half the pumps subbed out with white mocha, and tastes exactly like a Christmas cookie. That latte is based off the movie Elf, and will make all of your dreams come true, too. When the barista hands you your drink just say, "Bippity, boppity, boo!"