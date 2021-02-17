You Star Jenna Ortega Is Set To Play Wednesday Addams In A Live-Action Series

Ready for some news that's really neat? Your favorite sarcastic and spooky Addams family member is getting her own live-action, coming-of-age comedy. Netflix's Wednesday is an Addams Family spinoff starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton, which means it's sure to be an instant (and probably twisted) hit. Here's everything you need to know about the new chapter of the beloved family's saga:

The series, which is written by the creators of Smallville, Al Gough and Miles Millar, follows Wednesday Addams through her years at a school called Nevermore Academy. According to a Feb. 17 Deadline article: "That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships."

While Burton is obviously the king of twisted tales, the YA series will serve as his TV directorial debut as well as his first live-action show. Additionally, this is the first time Wednesday has gotten her own project, which is a pretty big deal considering the Addams family has been a household name since they were drawn up by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. Since then, the whole family has graced the large and small screen time and time again, but now it's Wednesday's time to shine solo.

Wednesday Release Date

As of May 19, there's no word on a release date. Fans shouldn't be holding their breaths for a premiere anytime soon. Due to production delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, filming is going a bit slower across the board. As of now, all that's known, per Deadline, is that Netflix ordered eight episodes of the project.

Wednesday Cast

On May 19, You star Jenna Ortega took to Instagram to announce she’s been cast as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Her caption reads: “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*.”

While no other cast members were named, Ortega is joining a long history of influential women who have portrayed the iconic character. The Queen of Sass has been previously played by Christina Ricci (The Addams Family and Addams Family Values), Lisa Loring (from the original series), and Nicole Fugere (Addams Family Reunion, The New Addams Family). Outside of live-action projects, Wednesday Addams was played by Krysta Rodriguez in the Broadway musical, The Addams Family: A New Musical. Additionally, the character has been voiced by Cindy Henderson in the first animated series, Debi Derryberry in the second animated series, and Chloë Grace Moretz in the 2019 animated film, The Addams Family.

Wednesday Trailer

As of May 2021, a Wednesday trailer has yet to be released. Since Netflix is notorious for holding onto trailers until closer to a release date, it might be a while before you can catch a glimpse of Ortega's take on the classic character. While the wait is tough, this just means you have plenty of time to find your best Wednesday Addams ~lewk~ and perfect your pigtails.

Check back for updates on Netflix's Wednesday.