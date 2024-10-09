Taylor Swift is tartan’s biggest fan right now. In the span of two months, the singer’s been spotted rocking a Vivienne Westwood plaid suit ahead of her Eras Tour shows in London, a yellow corset dress in a similar pattern from Dior at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and a pleated checkered miniskirt from Ramy Brook during a GNO with Gigi Hadid. Her latest look leans into the same fall vibe — and it is ~spicy~.

On Monday, Oct. 7, the Tortured Poets Department singer stunned fans by showing up to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game wearing a head-turning off-the-shoulder tartan set from Vivienne Westwood, one of her fave designers.

The Theories Behind Taylor Swift’s Plaid Era

When it comes to mastermind Swift, none of this plaid seems to be accidental. Either she’s the biggest lover of the autumnal design and fabric — or it’s a fashionable Easter egg. The Swiftie fan theories on X and TikTok range from Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and a music video for TTPD’s “So High School” to a new punk rock album for TS12.

Whether you believe she’s hinting at something or not, there’s no denying plaid is in this season, especially with the “Bejeweled” queen’s approval. The Vivienne Westwood plaid set — a $1,875 corset and a $1,010 skirt — that Swift wore is most likely not in the budget, though.

Luckily, there are at least eight plaid skirt set dupes you can buy for less than $100, all of which you can shop online.

A Simple Skort Set You Can Accessorize

It may not be as intricate as the designer version, but this cami and skort set from Forever 21 is a great starter for the perfect fall ‘fit. Think of it like a blank space to accessorize like Swift does with statement jewelry or a pair of black tights from Calzedonia.

If it’s cold out, throw on a cardigan for a little Folklore moment and some knee-high boots, and you’re ready to go.

A Fearless Choice Under $100

It may not be the same dark tartan hue that Swift wore to Arrowhead Stadium, but this yellow plaid set from Revolve still gives similar vibes. The brighter shade feels more like Swift’s Fearless or even Lover era, so this may be more your style if those are the albums you’ve got on Spotify repeat.

To play up the lighter look, pair it with a pink or yellow purse versus Swift’s vintage Vivienne Westwood bag, but keep the heart shape going.

A Vest Version For A Down Bad Date Night

Instead of the off-the-shoulder style Swift wears, this skirt set from Urban Outfitters has a vest top that would be so cute for a night out with your special someone.

The set comes in two shades: The assorted color one has bits of blue and green (Debutation, anyone?), but the brown version is closer to what Swift wore at the game. You could even repurpose the skirt as a dupe for the fall OOTD she wore out with Hadid in September. Just pair it with a navy or black sweater on top.

A Set That’s The Price Of 2 Swift Starbucks Orders

Swift is unapologetically a fan of fall. She’s said before that she can’t get enough of plaid, scarves, knee socks, and baking chai cookies. Her go-to drink at Starbucks this time of year is a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, which is close to the price of this skirt set from Shein.

All you need to do is skip about two coffee breaks to pay for this plaid number, which basically makes it free. It’s girl math.

A Set You Can Pick Up On Your Target Run

The next time you find yourself at Target, pick up this adorable plaid set while you’re there. The mid-rise skort and tank top make for a perfect dupe of Swift’s football OOTD.

Add some black boots and glitter freckles, and you’ll have the ultimate football ‘fit by Tay’s standards.

A Set That Resembles 2 Swift ‘Fits

At the first game of the season, Swift made quite the entrance into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a denim bustier that screamed hot WAG. If you like the style of that top, you may be a fan of this plaid set from Amazon with a bustier tube top.

This is the ideal combination of her most recent plaid ‘fit with the denim blue one she wore in September, the perfect alchemy.

A Set That’s So High School

The Swifties who are thinking the plaid ‘fits are a “So High School” Easter egg are on to something. Pleated skirts and tartan patterns are often associated with school uniforms.

If you think another TTPD music video is on the way, get this preppy chic set from Amazon. It has a pleated skirt and classic vest top that gives off the vibes of someone who knows Aristotle.

A Throwback ‘90s-Inspired Skirt Set

Swift’s VMAs red carpet dress was very much giving Cher Horowitz from Clueless with the yellow plaid. This skirt set from Tobi has a similar color palette.

If you’re in the camp that believes she’s hinting toward a ‘90s grunge-like rock phase, you may be into this two-piece mini skirt set as a dupe.

Fill Your Closet With More Plaid For The Fall

Swifties also in their plaid era or just loving the pattern this season may want to add a few more checkered items to their collection. Here are some additional tartan accessories and staples to fill up your closet, so you can match Swift no matter what she’s got planned: