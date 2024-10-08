Taylor Swift wasn’t lying when she said she could make the whole place shimmer. The “Bejeweled” singer was shining like fireworks as she entered Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with glitter freckles.

Swift is known for going all out with her color-coordinated game day ‘fits, often accessorizing with golden jewelry like her “TNT” bracelet from Kelce. However, her Monday night outfit was glamorized with additional glitter speckles.

Faux freckles are not a new trend. They have been popularized by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney for years, but Swift decided to take the viral beauty trend up a sparkling notch by using Fazit’s Glitter Freckles. The best part of all is that you don’t need a steady hand and precise pen to apply Fazit’s freckles. Instead, the glitter speckles are applied via a makeup patch, similar to a temporary tattoo.

All you need to do is peel off the backing, place the patch across your nose, wet it with a towel for up to 60 seconds, and peel off to reveal your shiny new freckles.

Taylor Swift Is Just As Influenced By Her TikTok FYP

After seeing Swift wearing her product on TV, Fazit’s co-founder Aliett Buttelman posted a tearful TikTok of her reaction with the caption, “POV you’re a small business female founder and Taylor Swift is wearing your brand Fazit glitter freckles.”

Fans of the brand started commenting on Buttelman’s post saying things like “we all need glitter freckles” and “I love knowing Taylor is just as influenced as me on this app.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has been spotted wearing a FYP fave out and about. In April, she wore a lilac skort from TikTok-approved Popflex in her “Fortnight” challenge video on YouTube.

Off of Swift’s influence, the $60 Pirouette Skort immediately sold out online, which is likely to happen with Fazit’s freckles. So, if you’re a fan looking to buy the bejeweled makeup patches for your own football ‘fit or Eras Tour OOTD, now is the time to add to cart.

Here’s Where To Get Taylor’s Gorgeous Glitter Freckles

Fazit’s Glitter Freckles come in either a 6-, 12-, and 18-count pack for $16 to $46. If you’re just trying out the patches to see how you like them, you might want to get the 6-count pack at first. If you end up loving them, you can save up to 15% off with the subscribe and save option.

There are also several colors to choose from. It appears Swift wore the gold freckles, but there are also silver and rose gold sparkles as well as a Team Spirit Collection of red, blue, orange, and purple speckles. Chiefs fans like Swift may want to get the Gold and Red Speckles Makeup Patches bundle, which comes with both options in Kansas City’s team colors for $30.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With Halloween right around the corner, glitter freckles could be what you need to finalize your costume. Either way, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on some Fazit freckles. If your order is over $60, you get free shipping in the U.S. Plus, as one TikTok said, “Every Swiftie is about to start wearing glitter freckles,” so you might as well join in on the fun.