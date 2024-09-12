Taylor Finally Called Travis Her Boyfriend In Her VMAs Speech

Taylor Swift won big at MTV’s Video Music Awards and took home seven trophies, which officially made her the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history. After she won the award for Video of the Year for “Fortnight,” she gave her last speech of the night — and she made a point to thank her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on stage.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor described the vibe while filming the “Fortnight” music video. “I would always hear someone cheering … from across the studio where we were shooting, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she said. (And the crowd went wild — literally.) Although Taylor and Travis have not exactly been hiding their romance from the public, this is the first time she has directly called the Chiefs tight end her boyfriend.

Taylor continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because all of us remember that.” Throughout her speech, the Tortured Poets Department singer also thanked Post Malone (who is featured in the song and music video) and the fans. Plus, she gave the audience one more reminder about registering to vote.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Travis showed support for his girlfriend and her acceptance speech by liking MTV’s Instagram post about the moment. “One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav 🥰,” the IG caption read, alongside a video of Taylor’s shoutout.

The Chiefs player previously discussed Taylor’s VMAs nominations during a Sept. 11 episode of his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few [moon men awards]. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” Travis said on the podcast. “Those are always one of the cooler trophies.”

Jason added, “Let’s go, Tay! Come on, Tay!” Travis added, “Wishing everybody the best, though.” But Jason put in an exception to those well wishes. “Unless you’re up against Tay, then I hope you lose,” he joked.