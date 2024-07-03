Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked Night 3 at Wembley Stadium when the Chiefs player joined his girlfriend on the Eras Tour stage. During Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set, Kelce donned a tuxedo and top hat, joining the singer’s backup dancers as they prepped her for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” He also carried her across the stage for good measure. The now-iconic moment was a huge hit with the Swifties, and now, Kelce is explaining why it was his idea to join Swift on stage.

During a July 3 episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce told his brother Jason that he was the one to “initially mention” the idea of making an appearance mid-concert. “I was like, ‘How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?'” he said, per Page Six. “She started laughing and was like ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

Kelce continued, “I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here.’”

Swift was the one to figure out where and when he should appear in the setlist. “She found the perfect part of the show to put me in,” he added. “It was, like, the safest option.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Kelce admitted it was “very unlike” him to “be a ham,” he explained that he felt comfortable with the people on stage with him. “I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself], ‘Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby,’” he added. Apparently, he also kept reminding himself not to “f*ck this up.”

Kelce wasn’t the only one who had nerves going into London’s third show. Apparently, before appearing on stage, he comforted Gracie Abrams (who joined Swift for a performance of their song “Us” during the acoustic set). “Before we both went on, we were in the tent and he was like – he went on right before I did like, I think two songs or something. He's like, 'I'll mess up so you look really good,'" Abrams told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, per Entertainment Tonight.