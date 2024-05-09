This isn’t the Eras Tour you’re used to. On May 9, Taylor Swift kicked off the second leg of her world tour in Paris, France, and surprised fans with several big changes to the show. Swifties were already anticipating some alterations to the concert since The Tortured Poets Department had released over the hiatus, but nobody could have guessed just how majorly Swift would change things up.
Swift had fans closely watching her first Paris show to clock the various ways she would incorporate her new album into her carefully crafted live show. As she had been teasing with some not-so-well-hidden Easter eggs, the set list did undergo changes as some beloved older songs were removed and new faves were added. The biggest new additions were a handful of performances from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, but that wasn’t the only section that is no longer the same as it was in the U.S.
From a fresh new wardrobe to subtle details only superfans will catch, here are all the ways the new Eras Tour is different from the original one.