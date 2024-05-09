This isn’t the Eras Tour you’re used to. On May 9, Taylor Swift kicked off the second leg of her world tour in Paris, France, and surprised fans with several big changes to the show. Swifties were already anticipating some alterations to the concert since The Tortured Poets Department had released over the hiatus, but nobody could have guessed just how majorly Swift would change things up.

Swift had fans closely watching her first Paris show to clock the various ways she would incorporate her new album into her carefully crafted live show. As she had been teasing with some not-so-well-hidden Easter eggs, the set list did undergo changes as some beloved older songs were removed and new faves were added. The biggest new additions were a handful of performances from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, but that wasn’t the only section that is no longer the same as it was in the U.S.

From a fresh new wardrobe to subtle details only superfans will catch, here are all the ways the new Eras Tour is different from the original one.

New Intro JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images The first change came right at the top of the show, when Swift included a shoutout to The Tortured Poets Department in her pre-recorded intro that mentions all of her album names.

New Dances JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images Swift added fresh performance elements throughout the show, not just for the Tortured Poets section. There was a newly added dance sequence to shift from Red to Speak Now, along with new visuals for the Speak Now era.

New Visuals JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images In addition to the new screen projections for Speak Now, Swift also updated the vibe for her Reputation era with a newly added snake video.

Cut Songs JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images Unfortunately, Swift had to remove some songs from her set list to make room for the new music. The following songs that she previously performed on the tour got cut: — “The Archer” — “Long Live” — “The 1” — “The Last Great American Dynasty” — “Tolerate It” — “‘Tis The Damn Season”

Added Songs While fans had to say goodbye to some beloved songs, Swift’s new Tortured Poets section added a bunch of new songs to the Eras Tour set list. These new additions are: “But Daddy I Love Him” “So High School” “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me” “Down Bad” “Fortnight” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” More to come...

Rearranged Eras Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the biggest changes to the show is the brand-new order of Swift’s eras. In the first leg, Swift would perform her songs from Evermore after Fearless, but for her European dates, she moved Red up to be after Fearless. After that change, Swifties noticed she was switching up all her eras. Here’s the new order: Lover Fearless Red Speak Now Reputation Folklore & Evermore (newly combined) 1989 The Tortured Poets Department More to come...