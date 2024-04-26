Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Swift is taking the stage again in Paris on May 9. In honor of her return to the Eras Tour, the singer shared fourteen behind-the-scenes clips of her preparing for the upcoming leg — and her fans are convinced that Swift added TheTortured Poets Department to her setlist.
Swifties on X, formerly called Twitter, and TikTok flocked to analyze the videos, coming to an exciting consensus for those who have tickets for upcoming Eras Tour dates. The prevailing theory: Swift dropped plenty of Easter eggs that she incorporated her latest album into the setlist.
After they dutifully dissected all of the clues, Swifties came to a startling conclusion. One tweeted, “oh taylor is really going to add ttpd to the setlist isn’t she.” From a white guitar to a TTPD-looking railing, these Easter eggs are pretty convincing — even for fans who usually don’t buy into the Swiftspiracy theories.