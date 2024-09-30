If there’s one thing Taylor Swift is going to do this football season, she’s going to show her unwavering support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Last October, she rocked the cutest vintage Chiefs sweater from Ellie Mae Vintage and the internet hasn’t stopped thinking about it since.

Unfortunately, vintage football sweaters like the one Swift wore are a dime a dozen and, even if you’re lucky enough to spot one on a reseller site or at a vintage store, odds are you’ll pay a premium. Not only are these sweaters in style right now, but any vintage football gear is automatically marked up thanks to sentimental fans and an overall lack of inventory on the market.

Fear not, though, below you’ll find dupes for Swift’s Chiefs sweater that cost less than the average NFL ticket (which is about $150, by the way!), along with other merch.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Under-$100 Vintage Dupe

While you’re probably not going to find the *exact* sweater Swift wore to the 2023 Chiefs game, this one from Abercrombie comes pretty darn close. Pair this with a pair of black platform loafers from Reformation, like Swift did, and a navy pleated mini skirt.

For The Blank Space In Your Closet

Puns aside, this is a great vintage-inspired option for your ever-growing collection of Chief’s merch. Pair this with a Swift-approved plaid mini skirt and some chic white tennies.

Karma Is the Guy On The Chiefs

Spice up your Game Day wardrobe with this customizable sweater from Amazon. It features the signature Chiefs logo with a nod to Swift’s lyric change referencing her relationship with Kelce. You could easily rock this with a cozy white beanie like Swift did last season.

Switch Things Up With An Oversized Hoodie

Just because Swift is rocking a crew neck sweater doesn’t necessarily mean you have to. There are tons of cute hoodies available with the Chiefs logo, like this ultra-soft one from Abercrombie. Plus, you’ll find options for a bunch of teams available in case you root for another team too.

Get Cozy In Fleece

You’ll live in this cozy crew neck sweater all fall thanks to its super soft fleece interior. Pair it with a pair of black leggings and knee-high boots. Swift would approve.

For The Non-Football Fan Who Wants to Fit In

TBH, you don’t even need to like sports to wear a Swift-inspired football sweater this fall. Instead, opt for something more neutral like this “Go Team” crew neck that pairs well with Swift’s signature red lip.

More Chiefs Merch To Wear This Football Season

Oversized sweaters might not be for everyone, and that’s totally OK. There are tons of Chiefs merch you can wear this football season, including a vintage-inspired graphic tee (with additional teams to choose from), a varsity bomber, and so much more below.