Taylor Swift isn’t shy about being a fall girlie. Her Tumblr post about the season, which she recreated on TikTok in 2021, lists off everything from pumpkin spice lattes to scarves as reasons why she’s a “basic autumn lover.” Another essential that Swift has shown time and time again that she’s a fan of: a plaid skirt.

Despite having a massive closet of designer ‘fits, Swift has somewhat of a fall uniform that consists of a plaid skirt, dark top, and ankle boots. The Eras Tour singer most recently donned her signature autumn look while going out with bestie Gigi Hadid in New York City on Sept. 21. Wearing a cropped sweater and boots from Vivienne Westwood (via Page Six), the Grammy winner tied together her girls’ night out look with a fall-colored plaid mini skirt.

The 34-year-old wore a similar OOTD last October, which Swift fashion expert Sarah Chapelle (@TaylorSwiftStyled) says is very typical of the singer as her fall “seasonal uniform.” Considering the start of the season was Sept. 22, there’s no better time to copy the multi-hyphenate with this look for your own fashionable autumn plans. All you need is a plaid mini skirt to start your outfit off right.

To help you capture this look that never goes out of style, here are fall dupes of Taylor Swift’s plaid skirt.

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Taylor’s Pleated Mini Skirt Is Over $360

Willing to splurge for Swift’s exact skirt from her most recent GNO? Well, you’ll need at least $365. That’s how much the Ramy Brook pleated mini skirt that Swift wore retails for... when it’s not sold out.

Since the singer was spotted wearing the belted bottom, the Derrick skirt quickly vanished from its online store. However, you can join the waitlist by submitting your email to be notified when it’s back in stock.

Keep It Simple With A Pleated A-Line Mini

You can’t go wrong with just a pleated mini skirt in autumnal colors like orange and brown if you’re trying to recreate Swift’s look. Throw on a navy long sleeve tee or sweater on top with some matching booties, and you’re good to go.

This particular skirt from Shein also has a high-waisted silhouette, which Swift has shown she favors, so it’s definitely something you can see her wearing.

Throw It Back To 1989 With A Brown Mini

The style of this plaid skirt from Forever 21 is similar to the mini skort that Swift wore in December 2015, during her OG 1989 era.

To style this dupe like the singer, wear a navy blue sweatshirt with black tights. Swift is a fan of these sheer tights from Calzedonia that are only $10.

Style A Pleated Mini With Your Fave Fall Boots

Swift may prefer a high waist, but this low-rise mini skirt is a great dupe for anyone who prefers that throwback style.

You can even pair it with over-the-knee boots, which Swift has recently worn to cheer on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs football games.

Get This Pleated Skirt Already Comes With A Belt

The plaid skirt Swift wore out with Hadid came belted, which you can do with any of your pleated minis. However, if you’d rather get a dupe that already comes with a belt, Bershka has this option. The brown plaid design looks almost identical to the plaid Miu Miu skirt Swift wore last November.

For that look, she paired her skirt with thigh-high black boots and a long sleeve top with Reputation-esque jewelry.

Dress For Fall Weather With This Plaid Mini Skirt

When it’s extra cold outside, you may want a little more coverage. This plaid skirt from Shein has a higher waist and longer length for those crisp autumn days.

Add some brown tights and pair it with a chunky blue sweater with a cardigan or matching blazer on top.

Keep It Demure With A Coquette Mini Skort

It may have been brat summer, but demure fall may have you feeling more mindful of your outfit choices.

To stay cutesy, channel Swift’s blokette style with this mini skort from PacSun that features a bow on the front.

Match This Skirt With The Right Fall Coat

While out in NYC last December, Swift wore a tweed mini skirt with matching Stella McCartney coat. Even though this pleated mini skort may not be the same material, the pattern is very similar.

All you need is to find a matching coat or blazer to recreate Swift’s ‘fit.

Wearing Plaid In The Fall Is That Classic Thing That Swift Likes

A plaid skirt seems to be Swift’s MO in the autumn, but if that’s not necessarily your vibe, you can find plenty of other patterned essentials to add to your closet. For instance, opt for a patterned coat instead of something in a solid color like black or brown for a more Evermore girlie choice.

You could also add a touch of plaid with a bow in your hair, comfy shoes, or even a hat like the one Swift wore on the Red (Taylor’s Version) album cover. Below, you’ll find some plaid options to add to your cart for Swiftie-inspired looks all season long.