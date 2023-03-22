Taylor Swift really does have a long list of Starbucks lovers — the coffee company just revealed that it’s a major Swiftie. To celebrate the start of Swift’s Eras Tour, Starbucks tweeted a list of each one of the “eras as Starbucks drinks.” Great minds think alike, because I had the same thought that day. While trying to come up with my own drink ideas, one of my friends directed me to Starbucks’ post.

As an OG Swifitie, I immediately had some thoughts on their matches. While I agree with 90% of Starbucks’ Taylor Swift eras drinks list, there are a few that seem completely random or could be improved upon. That being said, some of the picks are no-brainers. During her Red TV era, Swift revealed that her fave drink is a grande caramel nonfat latte, making it an obvious choice for Red (Taylor’s Version). When the album was released in November 2021, fans could even order “Taylor's Latte” at Starbucks to get their very own caramel nonfat latte.

However, I think some of the choices, like a hot chocolate for Swift’s debut album, Taylor Swift, could be a little more inspired. There’s also a viral “lavender haze” drink that Swifties are ordering for the Midnights era that would have been a solid choice instead of the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew Starbucks chose.

If it were up to me, these would be the Starbucks drinks paired to each one of the Taylor Swift eras.

01 Taylor Swift — Iced Green Tea Lemonade Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman Swift may have left her debut album off her Eras Tour setlist — aside from performing “Tim McGraw” as one of her secret acoustic songs on the first night of the tour — but I’m not going to do the same. Swifties know that green is the color associated with the debut album — after all, a green jewel is representative of Tay’s first album on the Taylor Swift Bejeweled Bracelet, so a green Starbucks drink seems like the way to go. Since sweet tea is a southern staple and Taylor Swift is one of Swift’s country albums, an iced green tea fits the vibes of the album. I would even go so far as to make it a shaken iced green tea lemonade and call it the Green Tea-rdrops On My Guitar.

02 Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Iced Blonde Latte With Caramel Drizzle Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman The Fearless era has a golden color palette, so an iced blonde latte fits just right. It would be a love story for sure, but I think the drink could be a little more Insta-worthy. To add more of a golden touch, customize your latte with caramel drizzle in the cup. When ordering in the app, select the option to “line the cup with caramel sauce” under the add-ins section. It’ll add just a little more fun to your drink for all your sippin’ selfies.

03 Speak Now — Dragon Drink With A Splash Of Passion Tango Tea Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman The Dragon Drink is the closest you’ll get to a purple colored beverage at Starbucks, so assigning it to Speak Now is an enchanting choice. I do think it could be even more purple with some customizations. The mango dragonfruit is pretty vibrant, but you can make it a more vibrant purple drink with the addition of Passion Tango Tea. Order a Dragon Drink with a splash of the Passion Tango Tea. Be sure it has the dragonfruit inclusions as an add-in as well.

04 Red (Taylor’s Version) — Caramel Nonfat Latte Taylor Swift/Starbucks The caramel nonfat latte is not only Swift’s drink of choice, but it’s also the perfect fall beverage. Since Red has an autumn vibe to it, this drink really represents the album all too well. To order a grande caramel nonfat latte like Swift, request a latte with four pumps of caramel syrup and nonfat milk.

05 1989 — Upside Down Iced Caramel Macchiato Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman Swift’s 1989 album redefined her career in a major way, so it’s a little hard to come up with a drink that matches such an iconic era. Unfortunately, Starbucks doesn’t have a blue drink. That would be an easy choice since blue is the color associated with 1989, but instead, you have to go off of vibes alone. Since 1989 is arguably one of Swift’s most popular albums, one of Starbucks’ most popular drinks would pair well. That’s why I went with an iced caramel macchiato with a twist — an upside down one. This is what I’m calling the Shake It Off Iced Caramel Macchiato. Just be sure to ask for your drink “upside down” when ordering off the app or in store.

06 Reputation — Six Shots Of Espresso Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman When you think of reputation, you may initially think of a black coffee. At least, that’s what my friends and I thought of for the album that kicked off Swift’s infamous reputation era. However, that may be a little too delicate for such a strong album. Instead, something like Pedro Pascal’s favorite Starbucks drink — aka six shots of espresso — is the way to go. With that many shots, you really will rise up from the dead. To order in the app, request a quad iced espresso but change the shots to six instead of four. Make sure to ask for extra ice in a venti cup.

07 Lover — Pink Drink With Strawberry Puree Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman The Lover era is all about pink and bright pastel colors, so a Pink Drink from Starbucks is an excellent match. It’s as perfect a pairing as Swift and Joe Alwyn. The only thing I would change is to make it even more colorful. Customize your Pink Drink with strawberry puree. A splash of the Passion Tango Tea could be fun as well. With warm weather on the way, a Lover pink Starbucks drink will be so refreshing in the cruel summer sun.

08 Folklore — Dirty Chai Latte Taylor Swift/Starbucks A chai latte perfectly matches the cottagecore vibes of folklore. Just think of how cozy you’ll be sipping on your drink with your fave cardigan on. Add in some shots of espresso to make it a dirty chai, so you’ll have the energy to go on an adventure and take your drink “to the lakes where all the poets went to die.”

09 Evermore — London Fog Tea Latte Taylor Swift/Rachel Chapman Evermore has a very autumn-like vibe, so you want a warm drink like the London Fog Tea Latte to keep you company as you listen to “Champagne Problems” and “Marjorie.” As soon as you feel a slight breeze, you know ‘tis the damn season to order this latte with milk, black tea, and vanilla. Of course, you can order an iced version for the summer. For that, customize it with a vanilla sweet cream cold foam on top. You’ll find happiness as you’re sipping on your drink and thinking about how Taylor Swift doesn’t hate evermore as much as TikTok would like to believe she does.