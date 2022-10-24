Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might not talk about their relationship, like, ever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering about their current status. (Ahem, cue the theories about secret weddings.) So, how are Swift and Alwyn really doing? Based on the lyrics in Midnights, it sounds like they’re as in love as ever, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship is “super strong.”

Per the insider, Swift and Alwyn “are doing great” and their “relationship is super strong.” The source continued, “Taylor loves the fact that Joe unconditionally supports her. They are there for each other through everything and feel so proud of each other.”

Apparently, their dedication to their careers helps their relationship work. “They appreciate their time together, but also like that they can both do their own things, both in their professional careers or personal lives,” the source added.

It certainly sounds like Swift and Alwyn are still in a “Lavender Haze,” just like the Midnights song suggests. ICYMI, on Oct. 7, she opened up about the meaning behind the track — and its romantic meaning has Alwyn written all over it (even if he didn’t actually help write this song).

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

“I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” Swift explained on Instagram. “It turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

According to Swift, both she and Alywn feel protective of this type of love. “If the world finds out you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it," Swift said. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Looks like that “real stuff” is worth protecting.