The bright green tones of brat summer are getting a whole lot moodier. Not only is Charli XCX’s Brat remix album lending itself to a continuation of the color trend for autumn, but Cynthia Erivo’s character Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked movie is paving the way for more emerald-leaning hues.

For those who prefer something on the lighter end, the other half of the Wicked color palette is v pink. (Think more pale and bubblegum versus bold and magenta à la Barbiecore.) The rosy shade is usually associated with basically every season besides fall — but this year’s different, in large thanks to Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

So, whether you prefer neutrals or pastels, the Wicked-core aesthetic has something for everyone, making it the most popular for spooky SZN and beyond.

A Breakdown Of The Wicked-Core Aesthetic

LBR, there’s way more to unpack here than just simplifying Elphaba and Glinda as being a cute color duo. The characters’ attire and glam show off their contrasting personalities and reflect their self-discovery journeys.

Elphaba represents strength and rebellion through deep greens and structured, edgy outfits; Glinda embodies glamour and daintiness with her soft pinks and flowy silhouettes. Their dueling styles create a visual narrative that can appeal to whatever mood you’re in.

While most other aesthetics stay surface level, this trend dives deeper by mixing cultural relevance, storytelling, and blending the realm of fantasy and reality.

To bring the whole style into your wardrobe, start by embracing rich greens, blacks, and pinks as your go-to color palette. These colors can easily transition from Halloween celebrations to your everyday looks, making them versatile additions to your closet.

You Won’t Be The Average Wicked Witch Of The West

To truly capture Elphaba’s essence, go for bold, dark, and structured pieces to amplify the edgy look. Start by choosing pieces in deep greens, blacks, and other rich hues that scream power and confidence.

Take note from Erivo’s stunning press looks by opting for clothing that highlights your figure. Materials like lace and leather are perfect, as they add depth and give your outfit some serious sophistication.

Finish off your look with pointy heels and eye-catching silver accessories to keep it chic. Embrace the boldness of green and black — go into the darkness.

Embrace Your Inner Glinda With A Splash Of Pink

Channel Glinda’s bubbly spirit by flooding our wardrobe with pastel pink from head to toe. Embrace the aesthetic with dresses, flirty skirts, and ballet flats.

Not trying to go full-on Glinda cosplay? You can still draw inspo from her style by adding touches like coquettecore bows or floral patterns to your outfit.

Mix and match these elements to create a look that feels uniquely you while still capturing that whimsical Glinda charm. Whether you choose a playful dress like any of Grande’s recent pieces or a statement skirt, layering with soft sweater or adding a sparkly accessory can elevate your look.

TL;DR

The Wicked-core trend effortlessly fuses whimsical and edgy elements, so it’s perfect for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or just your everyday fall ‘fits. Sprinkle these green or pink touches into your wardrobe and you’ll be like... what is this feeling?

Wicked hits theaters on Nov. 22.