Argentine soccer player Leo Messi is joining Olivia Rodrigo and Tyla as the latest celeb to collab with Stanley. As part of a multi-year partnership with the viral drinkware brand, Messi is releasing his first GOAT collection on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on Stanley1913.com and at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The curated drop comes in an exclusive Messi GOAT Pink shade, in homage to him being dubbed the “Greatest of All Time” for soccer; pink is also one of the standout colors for his team, Inter Miami. Anyone scrolling TikTok at the beginning of the year when Stanley dropped its sparkling pink cup at Starbucks knows how popular the Glindafied shade is for fans, so if getting a pink Stanley cup is on your to-do list for 2024, this may be your last chance.

Not only does this collection come in a new color, but the beloved Quencher cup design has been improved upon. This new take features a leakproof top with a built-in straw, so you don’t have to worry about your water spilling everywhere when it is knocked over. The Quencher ProTour was made for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle.

Stanley

What’s so great about this collection is that you don’t have to wait in long lines to get it. Since this is part of a multi-year partnership with Stanley, the stock isn’t as limited as the fan-favorite Wicked Stanley cups. If you want to get a cup, mug, or bottle for your Stanley-loving family member this holiday season, though, you do want to “add to cart” ASAP.

To help you decide which Stanley product to get, here’s everything in Messi’s first drop with the brand.

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler ($55)

As much as you may love Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, this is the cup every fan has been waiting for. Finally, the OG Stanley Quencher is leakproof and ready to go on any adventure. This design is also compatible with many car cup holders, dishwasher safe, and comes in the Messi pink shade. A win-win all around.

The High Precision Flow Mate System ($60)

The 1.3-quart Classic Vacuum Bottle in the Messi collection also has a new and improved stopper that requires no twisting. Instead, there is a button that allows for a continuous pour. This is a great bottle for any campers, since the top doubles as a cup.

The Classic Mate Mug ($30)

Another great cup for the outdoorsy friends in your crew is this 8-ounce Classic Mate Mug. This gourd-shaped drinkware has double-wall vacuum insulation so your iced drinks stay cold and hot beverages remain warm. Just imagine drinking a hot cocoa out of this mug by a campfire — so dreamy.

The Mate Bombilla ($12)

Fans of drinking yerba maté will want to add this straw to their collection. The spoon-shaped end, bombilla, helps to filter out any leaves as you sip. You could use this straw for regular loose leaf tea, too.

The IceFlow Flip Straw Jug ($65)

Staying hydrated has never been easier thanks to this Stanley jug. It holds 64 ounces of liquid, so you really don’t need to go to the kitchen for a refill at all. This is a great gift idea for your bestie whose New Year’s resolution is to drink more water.

The IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle ($40)

A smaller version of the Stanley jug is this 24-ounce IceFlow Bottle. This is ideal for anyone going to the gym or just wants a bottle that’s made for running errands. It has a handle for easily carrying around, a built-in flip straw, and is made with AeroLight technology so it’s lighter than a lot of other stainless steel bottles.