Stanley cups were the it girl water bottles of 2024. From customers waiting hours for stores to open to celebrity collabs selling out as soon as they drop, getting your hands on an official Stanley Cup hasn’t been so easy this year. Luckily, there are some Stanley Black Friday deals online that will make snagging your future ESWB (emotional support water bottle) more budget-friendly.

Even though the signature H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler like Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS cup and the Wicked Glinda and Elphaba collection may not be on sale this Black Friday, you can get your hands on Stanley’s other popular products like the IceFlow Bottle and GO Wine Tumbler for a fraction of the cost. That not only checks off your desire to drink more water but saves you money as well. Go off, budget queen.

You don’t even need to head to the store after turkey dinner on Thursday. These Stanley deals are available early and online, so you can add to cart from the comfort of your couch right now. For all the best deals on Stanley1913.com, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods this Thanksgiving weekend, here are nine cop-worthy Stanley Black Friday deals.

$10 Off A Hiking-Approved All Day Slim Bottle

This bottle opens in the middle so you can fill it with ice or fresh fruit slices, but still has a slim top to make it easy for drinking. The design is ideal for hiking trips when you want super cold water that easily fits in your backpack. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 when checking out on Stanley’s website to get 25% off.

25% Off An Adventurous Bottle With A Cup Attached

Another great bottle for your hiking trips that works with the BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 code is this To-Go Bottle from Stanley. It doesn’t hold as much as the 34-ounce slim bottle, so it’s more lightweight for shorter adventures or perfect for camping trips. The cap can even be used as a cup, so you can share some water with your bestie.

25% Off This Bottle That’s Easily Sippable

Stanley’s IceFlow bottles are a fan favorite after its beloved Quenchers, so you’ll see plenty of people at the gym or walking around campus carrying one. Not only does it come with a rotating handle that’s easy to carry, but the built-in straw lets you sip when on-the-go. To shop this one, you also need the BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 code for 25% off at checkout.

$9 Off A Navy Blue Bottle That Goes With Your ‘Fit

The navy version of the IceFlow Bottle is on sale for 25% off, which is automatically applied when you check out. Even though the more vibrant colors aren’t a part of this Black Friday deal, the dark blue shade is an iconic and timeless choice. Just like your fave pair of jeans, this bottle goes with just about any outfit in your closet, which makes it ideal as your hydration bestie.

29% Off A Camping Mug That’s Perfect For Good Soup

For soup that’s worthy of Adam Driver’s “good soup” meme, you need a mug like this one from Stanley. Even Demi Lovato agrees that mugs are the best dish, and this one comes with a cozy handle and is easy to clean. It’s currently 21% off on Amazon for Black Friday, but you can save $1 more and get 2% cash back with Rakuten at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

27% Off A Beer Stein That’s Perfect For Happy Hours

Another great deal at Dick’s Sporting Goods is for Stanley’s beer stein cup design. This reusable 24-ounce stainless steel mug is usually $25, but select colors like this matte black are $19 with 2% cash back when you have your Rakuten activated.

22% Off A Stanley Cup For Wine Nights With Your Girls

This wine tumbler from Stanley is a cute stocking stuffer idea. You could even get it for your white elephant party and throw in a cheap bottle of wine since the price tag has gone down for Black Friday. Since it comes with a lid, it’s great for girls’ nights in or on-the-go adventures by the beach or book club picnics.

$10 Off A Stanley Pitcher That’s A Holiday Party Must-Have

If you’re treating yourself this Black Friday, you’ll want to get this Stanley pitcher. It’s perfect for the holiday party you’re planning, because it keeps hot beverages like cocoa warm for over two hours and iced drinks like a Grinch Punch cold for up to 29 hours.

38% Off A Tumbler That Keeps Your Drinks Cold For 2 Days

For the best Stanley deal happening this Black Friday, head to Amazon to get 38% off the 20-ounce IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler. The cup has over 32,000 5-star reviews due to its shape — it easily fits in cup holders — and because it keeps iced beverages cold for up to two days.