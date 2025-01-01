11 Stanley Cup Accessories To Upgrade Your Fave Reusable Tumbler

This has been the year of the Stanley cup. It all started in January with the viral pink tumbler that had fans racing to Target stores before the doors opened, and continued throughout the year with celeb collabs like Olivia Rodrigo and Tyla.

Basically, the love for everyone’s fave reusable Quencher is still everpresent as 2025 draws closer. A Stanley cup may even be at the top of your holiday wishlist, or something you’re thinking of getting your trendy BFF. To go along with a cop-worthy cup, you may want to snag a few Stanley cup accessories as well.

It’s not just about staying hydrated with a reusable water bottle. Your Stanley cup can also be storage for your go-to lip oil, a tray for your fave snacks during movie night, and a place to keep your phone on the go. With the right accessory, you have the opportunity to dress up your Stanley and make it unique so you don’t get it mixed up with every other cup out there.

Whether you’re shopping for the Stanley you just received for the holidays or looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer, here are 11 accessories for your emotional support water bottle (aka ESWB).

A Perfectly Pink Strap Set

To make carrying your Stanley a lot easier, get yourself a strap. This girly pop pink set also includes some charms and a silicone straw cover to make your Quencher easy to spot and leak-proof as you’re going from class to class.

A Convenient Carry-All Strap

Stanley has this Carry-All that makes bringing your Quencher with you super convenient. Not only does it have an adjustable crossbody strap, but it comes with three pockets, a sleeve for your sunglasses, and clip for your keys. One of the pockets is even big enough to hold your phone.

A Personalized Name Tag

Make sure everyone knows this is your Stanley cup by getting a name tag for the lid. These personalized name plates fit on both the 30-ounce and 40-ounce Quenchers, and can be easily removed for washing.

A Tray For Netflix & Chill Nights In

An accessory that will come in handy during movie nights and football games is this snack tray. It fits on top of your Stanley for conveniently grabbing something savory or sweet while sipping on some water. Some fans have even used this accessory for DIY sundaes by putting ice cream in the Stanley and your toppings on the side.

A Straw Cover For Cowboycore Lovers

A straw cover is a must for taking your Stanley out and about. It helps to keep your drink more leak-proof and adds a bit of character, depending on the cover you choose. For anyone with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter at the top of their Spotify Wrapped, these adorable Western hats are a no-brainer.

Holders For Your Must-Haves

Accessorizing your Stanley cup has become a TikTok trend, showing off all the gadgets you can add to one Quencher. To make sure you have everything you need in one place, get this set of holders that attach to your cup’s handle. There’s one for your rings, a holder for your lip gloss or Chapstick, and a hook for your keys.

A Holder For Your Go-To Lippie

Whether you’re a Rhode girlie or a Summer Fridays stan, this holder is here to help. Just attach it to your Stanley cup and insert your fave lip balm. It’s that easy to hydrate your body and lips while on the go.

A Hook For Your Charms

For fashion more than function, get this hook for your Stanley cup. It holds up to 2 lbs, which means you can attach unique charms to show off your personality or clip on a DIY lip gloss keychain. This bundle includes a pom pom, charm, and pocket for your lip balm.

An Ice Tray Designed For Your Stanley

Stanley cups are designed to keep your drinks cold for several hours, and even longer if you add ice. This tray makes circular ice that fits perfectly into your Quencher, and leaves space for your straw in the middle.

A Spill-Proof Set That Comes In A Variety Of Colors

To ensure your drink doesn’t get everywhere when you knock your Stanley over, you need this spill-proof set. It comes with a sleeve, straw toppers, stoppers, and more to customize your cup. You can even pick from a variety of shades and characters, like rose quartz, matcha green, and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian.

A Bag For Your Cup To Carry

Instead of putting your Stanley cup in a bag, give it its own pouch to carry around your must-haves. This makes it look like your Stanley is wearing a backpack, and you can have it customized with your initials on the front.