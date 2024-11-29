Shopping
Summer Fridays, Stanley, and Therabody products to buy as gifts for the 2024 holiday season.

29 Gifts Elite Daily's Deputy Editor Is Giving Loved Ones This Holiday

A Stanley Quencher accessory for the bestie, a Rhode stocking stuffer, plus more must-buys.

by Kaitlin Cubria
Summer Fridays; Stanley; Therabody; Elite Daily
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Procrastination and I usually go hand in hand, especially ahead of the holidays. Some years, you might’ve even been able to catch me last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve — but not this time around. Finally, in the year 2024, I’ve chosen the best presents for my loved ones well in advance, so everything should actually arrive before Dec. 25.

As Elite Daily’s deputy editor, overseeing all the fun lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content you see across the site, I have seen a *lot* of buzz-worthy products and experiences that could make amazing presents for everyone on my list, from my Taylor Swift-lovin’ best friend to my adventure-seeking partner, and everyone in between. Thanks to TikTok, I even found a tech gift my dad could actually benefit from.

Below, you’ll find the beauty products, tasty treats, wellness gadgets, stocking stuffers, and more that I plan to give my family and friends this holiday season.

For My Besties

IMO, the best gifts always have more of a personal touch, so I try to choose items that cater to my BFFs’ individual interests. Thankfully, whether they’re a certified beauty girlie or diehard Swiftie, an adventurous foodie or an astro queen, there’s something for everyone on the World Wide Web, so all the items in my various carts seem practically made with my closest companions in mind. (And all for under $50 a piece, phew.)

The All Day 40 OZ Quencher Carry-All
Stanley
$40
Read The Signs Trucker
Boys Lie
$48
Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Luminize Trio
Sephora
$35
XIII Bell Necklace
Taylor Swift Store
$30
$15
The Personalized Astrology Book: Powerful Edition
Wonderbly
$45
Taste Of Italy Adventure Snack Box
Uncommon Goods
$25
Medium Natural 5 Pocket Open Top Canvas Tote Bag
Lands' End
$35
$18

For My Partner

If there’s one thing my SO and I have in common, it’s our love of experiences over things. Over the years, we’ve gifted each other unique excursions, concert tickets, sporting events, and Broadway shows — activities that we’d both enjoy. And with our shared love of food, I’m hoping to book this cooking class from Sur La Table ASAP. Having dim sum for weekend brunch is one of our fave pastimes, so a dim sum-making class sounds like both of our ideas of a good time.

Dim Sum-Making Class
Selfup
$99

For My Mom

My aunt once told me how she gifted my mom a skateboard when they were kids because she knew my mom would never want to use it and would end up just telling my aunt to keep it. This became a running joke in the family. So, similarly, I typically get my mom practical, occasionally splurgy things that she’d like to use herself... that I could also “borrow” whenever I visit her. It’s a win-win.

Google TV Streamer (4K)
Google
$100
Footsac Blanket: Liger Phur
Lovesac
$175
$70
Theragun Mini (2nd Generation)
Therabody
$199
$149
Black Chamomile Gift Set
Bath & Body Works
$43

For My Dad

My dad is the hardest person to buy for. He frequently loses anything in his pockets, and he doesn’t really care for alcoholic beverages or sports — you know, typical dad things. But after a recent viral TikTok video, which showed an alleged car “accident” was seemingly planned, I realized exactly what he needs: a dashboard camera. It’s something that’d give everyone in the family better peace of mind.

Dash Cam Front & Rear 4K+1080P
$100$60
Sale

For Allll The Little Ones

There’s nothing I love more than getting presents for kids. Nieces, nephews, cousins, the little girl my mom used to babysit, they’re always my faves to shop for because of the way their faces light up when they get to unwrap something. I typically try to find STEAM-friendly (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) toys, but I also can’t help but throw in a few based on their fave TV shows or characters. (Heyyy, Ms. Rachel.)

Castle 25-Piece Set
Magna-Tiles
$40
Mickey Mouse Ready To Race Garage
Target
$50
Ms. Rachel Official Cuddle Comfort Doll
Target
$30
2024 - 60th Anniversary Fire Truck with Car and Motorcycle
Hess Toy Truck
$46
Plai Poe the AI Story Bear
Amazon
$50
$38
LittleLens Kids Camera
Little Learners
$64
$32
Sticki Rolls™ Series 1 Sticker Bracelet Kit
Claire's
$10
$6
Junior & Disney: Moana's Boat
Playmobil
$30
Bluey Toy Walkie Talkies For Kids
eKids
$20
The Organic Cotton Play Tunnel
Lovevery
$50

For Stocking Stuffers

The keys to a good stocking stuffer are keeping it small (to actually fit inside a stocking), inexpensive ($40 or less is my motto, unless you’re giving tickets of some sort), and either practical (e.g. moisturizer) or silly (e.g. an emotional support dumplings plush). Most could also double as options for white elephant gift exchanges, making them good to have on hand.

Peptide Lip Tint (Toast)
Rhode
$18
Dakota Keychain
Dagne Dover
$40
$30
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer (Mini)
Sephora
$26
Educational Insights Kanoodle Brain-Teasing Puzzles 14pc
Target
$10
Emotional Support Dumplings - Soft Food Plushies By What Do You Meme?
Walmart
$17
$15
Be Merry Grip Socks (Hunter/Cranberry)
Sticky Be Socks
$15