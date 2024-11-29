Procrastination and I usually go hand in hand, especially ahead of the holidays. Some years, you might’ve even been able to catch me last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve — but not this time around. Finally, in the year 2024, I’ve chosen the best presents for my loved ones well in advance, so everything should actually arrive before Dec. 25.

As Elite Daily’s deputy editor, overseeing all the fun lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content you see across the site, I have seen a *lot* of buzz-worthy products and experiences that could make amazing presents for everyone on my list, from my Taylor Swift-lovin’ best friend to my adventure-seeking partner, and everyone in between. Thanks to TikTok, I even found a tech gift my dad could actually benefit from.

Below, you’ll find the beauty products, tasty treats, wellness gadgets, stocking stuffers, and more that I plan to give my family and friends this holiday season.

For My Besties

IMO, the best gifts always have more of a personal touch, so I try to choose items that cater to my BFFs’ individual interests. Thankfully, whether they’re a certified beauty girlie or diehard Swiftie, an adventurous foodie or an astro queen, there’s something for everyone on the World Wide Web, so all the items in my various carts seem practically made with my closest companions in mind. (And all for under $50 a piece, phew.)

For My Partner

If there’s one thing my SO and I have in common, it’s our love of experiences over things. Over the years, we’ve gifted each other unique excursions, concert tickets, sporting events, and Broadway shows — activities that we’d both enjoy. And with our shared love of food, I’m hoping to book this cooking class from Sur La Table ASAP. Having dim sum for weekend brunch is one of our fave pastimes, so a dim sum-making class sounds like both of our ideas of a good time.

For My Mom

My aunt once told me how she gifted my mom a skateboard when they were kids because she knew my mom would never want to use it and would end up just telling my aunt to keep it. This became a running joke in the family. So, similarly, I typically get my mom practical, occasionally splurgy things that she’d like to use herself... that I could also “borrow” whenever I visit her. It’s a win-win.

For My Dad

My dad is the hardest person to buy for. He frequently loses anything in his pockets, and he doesn’t really care for alcoholic beverages or sports — you know, typical dad things. But after a recent viral TikTok video, which showed an alleged car “accident” was seemingly planned, I realized exactly what he needs: a dashboard camera. It’s something that’d give everyone in the family better peace of mind.

For Allll The Little Ones

There’s nothing I love more than getting presents for kids. Nieces, nephews, cousins, the little girl my mom used to babysit, they’re always my faves to shop for because of the way their faces light up when they get to unwrap something. I typically try to find STEAM-friendly (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) toys, but I also can’t help but throw in a few based on their fave TV shows or characters. (Heyyy, Ms. Rachel.)

For Stocking Stuffers

The keys to a good stocking stuffer are keeping it small (to actually fit inside a stocking), inexpensive ($40 or less is my motto, unless you’re giving tickets of some sort), and either practical (e.g. moisturizer) or silly (e.g. an emotional support dumplings plush). Most could also double as options for white elephant gift exchanges, making them good to have on hand.