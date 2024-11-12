The Best Holiday Gifts Of 2024 For As Low As $3

Finding the perfect holiday gift for yourself — I mean, a loved one — is no easy feat. There’s so much to consider: the recipient, the quality, the price, the alternative products, the list goes on. You don’t even have to be an indecisive Libra (no shade, I’m a Libra rising) to spend the entire holiday season asking yourself questions, researching, and weighing your options, left only to make a last-minute purchase you’re not crazy about gifting.

To help your 2024 shopping struggles, the Elite Daily staff curated a list of the fashion, beauty, technology, trending, and home products we’ve tried, loved, and most recommend this year. With prices starting as low as $3, you’ll see a gift on this list for whatever budget you’re working with. You’ll find everything from a $29 TikTok-viral cheese grater for the college student who’s so over the dining hall to a high-tech multi-styler and dryer you can split with others as a group gift for the most glam girlie in your life.

The only question you’ll be asking as you start your shopping is: Should I get one for myself, too? –Michelle Toglia, executive editor

Fashion Gifts For The Chic & Cozy

The key to any stylish gift during the winter months is comfort. Waistbands? Make sure they’re stretchy. Shoes? Slip-ons are the best, especially for those constantly on the go. Fabrics? Well, if Kim Kardashian’s recent foray into fuzzy accessories is any indication, the fluffier, the better. And if you can find ’em in a neutral or one of the top color trends of the moment (think: blush pinks, bold reds, Elphaba emerald greens), then congratulations — you’ve cracked the code to a cozy yet fashion-forward present. –Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor

Beauty Gifts For The Self-Care Queen

A beauty-related gift is the perfect way to show a loved one or special someone that you think they deserve top-tier self-care. For the friend who needs to decompress, Lush’s Snow Fairy’s Magical Wonderland gift set can provide a soothing soak. Or, if you know someone who loves a good lippie, e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Quad Goals Lip Kit or Fenty’s It’s Riri Season 3-Piece Lip Set can help them feel like they’re going to slay the day. From skin care to hair treatments, these are the best beauty gifts that everyone will be pine-ing for this year. –Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Trending Gifts For The Extremely Online

When you need inspo for your holiday shopping, there’s no better bestie than the FYP. Whether you consider yourself chronically online or just like scrolling TikTok before bed, these are the hot-ticket items that went viral this year. Get your trendy BFF their first Stanley Cup along with your BeautyTok co-worker Hailey Bieber’s must-have Rhode lip case. Stan Twitter will love a highly-rated clear bag for their next concert, while Swifties can get a pair of earrings that are dupes for Taylor Swift’s go-to gold hoops. Even foodies will love a bag of the viral Swedish candy for the holidays (try this sour mix alternative if it's sold out). For a present that was made for IG, consider these trending gifts. –Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Tech Gifts For The One Who Needs Simplifying

Nothing says “ILYSM” like a tech gift. And this year, the options are smarter and more accessible than ever. Whether you and your brother are chipping in to upgrade your sister’s tangled headphones for an over-the-ear wireless option like Kim Kardashian’s limited-edition Beats Studio Pro (read: you are the best sibling ever) or gifting your partner, whose bags never seem to make it to their destination on time, a much-needed AirTag, these gadgets and their accessories can make a loved one’s day-to-day so much easier — and way more fun. –Michelle Toglia, executive editor

Home Gifts For The Aesthetic Aficionado

You don’t have to live in someone’s house (or dorm) to add something personal to it. Matching someone’s aesthetic and interests is the name of the game when it comes to giving meaningful gifts for their home (or their side of the room). Barbiecore latte lover? Let me introduce you to an espresso machine with a pop of pink. Minimalist flower lover? You must meet this matte white vase. Whimsical hostess with the mostess? They’re going to love these handblown colored glasses. The best part? The majority of these gifts are under $50. –Michelle Toglia, executive editor