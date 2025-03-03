Spring has sprung at Starbucks. Along with returning faves like the very Taylor Swift Midnights-coded lavender drinks, the coffee giant is adding a new Iced Cherry Chai to its spring 2025 menu.

The pastel pink drink, which Starbucks teased in February, will officially be available to order starting Tuesday, March 4, in stores and on the app. The Iced Cherry Chai joins Starbucks’ Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and Lavender Crème Frappuccino.

On top of the fruity chai is a brand-new Cherry Cream Cold Foam, which customers can add to almost any drink along with the returning Lavender Cream Cold Foam. Having pink and purple customizations lends itself to some Insta-worthy spring drink creations, and gives fans a chance to add unique flavor to their go-to order.

Intrigued by the combo of tart cherry and spicy chai together in one sip, I had to see if the Iced Cherry Chai tastes as good as it looks. Below is my honest review of the all-new Glinda-fied Starbucks drink, plus the newest blended coffee from the 2025 menu.

The Iced Cherry Chai Is A Perfect Match For Another Season

My first impression of the Iced Cherry Chai ($7) is that it should have been a Valentine’s Day drink. Ordering a chai with pink cold foam and crunchy pink sprinkles on top would have been the right vibe for Feb. 14, but it also fits into the pastel spring aesthetic. I just think Starbucks may have missed an opportunity to bring this to its menu a little earlier.

Rachel Chapman

Either way, it’s here now and a really nice addition for cherry lovers. The cherry is very strong, so all I got in my first sip was fruit and little to no chai. The cherry is also more of a sweet candy than tart fruit taste. Since Starbucks’ chai latte is already pretty sugary, this really puts the “treat” in “treat yourself” and is basically a dessert.

A chai latte is one of my go-to orders at Starbucks, but cherry isn’t my favorite fruit (though I did really like Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande’s perfumes). I probably wouldn’t have thought to put the two together, but I’m happy I tried it. Ultimately, though, I will opt for another cold foam flavor in the future. I like more subtle or nutty flavors like pistachio, chocolate, or vanilla with my chai.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

The New Sunsera Blend Coffee Is More My Style

Starbucks is also adding a new Sunsera Blend to its menu this spring, which is a light roast you can order hot or iced. The Sunsera Blend is made to be “the smoothest, brightest, and most versatile coffee,” and it really is like a blank canvas.

Starbucks

I tried the Sunsera Blend black ($3) with no cream or sugar, and it was just an easy-to-sip coffee with not a lot of extra flavor. It makes it ideal for adding whatever milk, sugar, or flavors you do like, and creating your perfect cup. I’m more of a latte girl when ordering at a cafe, but at home, I drink just drip coffee. Because of that, I’m so happy that Starbucks is now selling the Sunsera Blend in stores.

You can find it as whole bean, ground, and K-Cup coffee year-round at retailers starting March 4, and as part of the Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo line in April.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5