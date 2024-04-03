Starbucks has declared that it’s lavender season. Though you may have thought the coffee giant was done unveiling new floral-inspired, purple drinks, there’s now a lavender-infused sip for anyone who wants a caffeine-free way to enjoy the latest spring menu.

The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill combines the all-new lavender powder at Starbucks with oat milk and dragonfruit inclusions to create a sweet, creamy, and ultra vibrant beverage.

The grande size comes with three scoops of lavender powder with one scoop of dragonfruit for $5. While the dragonfruit remains the same in all sizes, the tall only gets two scoops of lavender and the venti gets four.

Before the spring menu dropped at Starbucks, lavender was never my go-to flavor. I’m much more of a caramel or hazelnut fan, but lately, I’m all for the florals — especially after trying both the Lavender Crème Frappuccino and not-so-secret lavender lemonade from TikTok.

Both of those drinks were delicious, but I really loved the sour, sweet, and floral mix in the lemonade. Seeing that the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill included dragonfruit, I decided to try the new drink to find out whether it also has an interesting mix worthy returning to again and again.

The Lavender Oatmilk Chill Is An Iced Version Of Starbucks’ New Frappuccino

Rachel Chapman

NGL, I was definitely anticipating something more exciting, but lavender really is the main (and only) character in the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill; I couldn’t taste the dragonfruit at all. The only thing it really did was amp up the drink’s Insta-worthiness (which was probably why it was included).

Overall, this is just a lavender milk with ice. It’s pretty simple, but the lavender is strong, so it’s not boring either. I would also categorize Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Juice from Erewhon as a flavored milk, but Starbucks’ lavender-forward version was more exciting to drink. Both sips were very much giving Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS album in color, though.

It’s chill (like it’s name), refreshing, and really showcases the flavor of the season.

This is the drink you should order if you like Starbucks’ Lavender Crème Frappuccino, but you’re not in the mood for a blended beverage. It’s chill (like it’s name), refreshing, and really showcases the flavor of the season: lavender.

Would I order it again? Probably not. If I’m going to Starbucks, I’d rather try something more flavorful. Plus, when I treat myself, it’s usually for a late afternoon caffeine boost, which this doesn’t provide at all.

Starbucks

However, if you’d like to try Starbucks’ new Iced Lavender Oatmilk Chill, it’s super easy to order on the app or in-store. Rewards members can also earn 100 Bonus Stars for a free drink by playing Starbucks’ virtual scavenger hunt from now through April 6. The “Starbucks village” where the scavenger hunt takes place actually looks like the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California (aka where they filmed Gilmore Girls).

By walking around the virtual Stars Hollow-like town, collect drinks to earn a coupon that gets you the stars with one purchase on April 6 or April 7. Earning yourself a free coffee is the most Lorelai and Rory thing you could do.