Lavender really has taken over Starbucks’ spring menu with all-new cold foam, Frappuccinos, and lattes featuring the floral ingredient. Something noticeably absent, though, is a lavender lemonade.

When you think of lavender-fueled beverages, a flavored lemonade is likely at the top of your list. So when Starbucks unveiled its seasonal menu earlier this month *without* an all-new lemonade, customers were very surprised. Luckily, TikTokers have come up with a secret menu order that utilizes Starbucks’ lemonade and the coffee giant’s brand-new lavender powder.

There Are 2 Ways To Order The Secret Starbucks Lavender Lemonade

The first version I saw on my FYP of TikTok’s viral Starbucks Lavender Lemonade requires a few customizations that you can do in the app for mobile ordering or in-store. According to @whoslulugirl_2, you’ll want to order:

A venti lemonade

3 scoops of lavender powder

2 pumps of vanilla syrup

The vanilla helps cut down the floral flavors with a bit of sweetness, and with all the add-ins, the drink comes out to be around $5.

The second Starbucks Lavender Lemonade going around TikTok is a bit more complicated. For this one, you’ll need to go in a café to order from a barista since the customizations aren’t available in the app. When ordering, ask for:

A venti Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refresher — without the strawberry inclusions

1 scoop of lavender powder

This drink was about $6.

For both of these drinks, you can adjust the scoops and pumps depending on the size you’re getting, but the amount of powder you put in can affect the shade. Overall, both of these drinks are gorgeous — but not quite purple — and fit in with the spring season vibes.

TikTok’s Lavender Lemonades From Starbucks Taste Like Summer

Rachel Chapman

If you’re looking for a lavender lemonade, there is a clear choice between these two TikTok drinks. The lemonade with three scoops of lavender and vanilla syrup is the way to go. This gives you a very strong lavender and lemonade drink with a sweet aftertaste of vanilla. I found this drink to be a bit too intense at first, but it’s definitely an exciting sip.

I really liked the vanilla added in to mellow out the strong sour lemonade and floral lavender, but overall, it was just a lot of flavors in one drink. If I were to order this again, I would ask for two scoops of lavender powder and only one pump of vanilla. If you like more sweet and flavorful drinks, you’ll enjoy it as is.

Rachel Chapman

If you’re not a huge fan of lavender, but want a subtle lemonade version, I would go with the strawberry acai version. This was definitely just a Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher, but with a hint of the lavender thanks to that one scoop of powder. TBH, I wouldn’t categorize this as a lavender lemonade at all, but it’s a great start for newbies to the flavor. If you do want more lavender present, I would suggest adding in more scoops of the powder.

Ultimately, if I were to get either of these again, I would go with a more subtle version of the first TikTok lavender lemonade. That’s the most accurate, easier to order, and cheaper version of the two, but either will give you a refreshing drink that’s perfect for keeping cool on a warm spring day.