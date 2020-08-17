There's nothing you might crave more on a hot summer day than relaxing at home with an iced cold beverage in hand. If it's an Insta-worthy one, even better. That's why having a few lavender drink recipes on YouTube on the ready is the way to go. You and your roomies can mix together some delicious lavender lemonade or lavender rum cocktails to sip while enjoying the porch and embracing the rest of this beautiful season.

Not only is lavender delicious, but its vibrant violet hue makes it gorgeous, too. You can't help but snap a million pics when you've got a lavender drink in hand, so you'll have plenty to share on Instagram with these eight lavender recipes. From this list, you can find a beverage for just about any occasion. Enjoy an iced lavender latte first thing in the morning with your picture-perfect avocado toast. Then, enjoy lavender lemonade with lunch when you're lounging by the pool or chilling in a shady hammock. To wrap up the day, toast to a perfect evening with a lavender cocktail (if you're 21 or up) during a romantic garden dinner with your partner. There are tons of fun sips to be had, so it's time to start mixing.

1. This Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte Will Be A Tasty Addition To Breakfast This lavender vanilla iced latte is not necessarily the most colorful of the lavender drinks listed, but it is extra tasty. Pour your iced latte into a cute mason jar and add some purple edible flower iced cubes to give it that perfect Insta-worthy touch. Enjoy this with some lavender scones if you're in the mood for a full lavender breakfast.

2. This Lavender Lemonade Will Sweeten Up Your Backyard Plans Lemonade and summer go together like peanut butter and jelly. It's the perfect drink for sizzling days in the sunshine — especially when it has an extra sweet touch of lavender. This just might be the perfect drink to serve at your backyard garden brunch with your roomies.

3. This "Lavender Of Love" Cocktail Is Romantic For Date Night Serve a dreamy concoction for date night at home. This "Lavender of Love" cocktail is cute and pink, so it can also be great for serving at your BFF's bachelorette party. Though, if you decide to make this for date night, decorate your table with some pink rose petals to match your chosen drink and make your dinner extra romantic.

4. This Lavender And Rum Cocktail Deserves An Invite To Bestie Night This "Lavender Splash" cocktail is made with lavender, rum, and chardonnay, and it's a refreshing choice for your bestie night at home. Serve up some cocktails while giving each other purple manicures. Then, queue up some of your fave rom-coms like Clueless and To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

5. This Lavender Milk Tea Is Perfect For Boba If you like to have a cozy drink in hand while kicking back with your favorite book, try this milk tea recipe. You can even make homemade boba to create your very own bubble tea. Get yourself some bubble tea kits from Etsy that'll fulfill all your boba needs.

6. This Sparkling Lavender Lemonade Is Meant For A Bubbly Event Add a bit of sparkle to your day with a sparkling lavender lemonade. This drink is made with sparkling water to give your lemonade a bubbly kick. Though, if you're 21 or up and want to give this recipe a boozy spin, you can add a splash of Prosecco to your drink instead of soda water.