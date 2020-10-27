These Snoopy Boo Basket Ideas Are Pumpkin' To Woof About

A Halloween tradition you've likely kept since you were a kid is watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown every October. It just wouldn't be the same without a nostalgic replay of Snoopy and the crew. For a fellow Great Pumpkin-loving friend, you might want to put together some Snoopy boo basket ideas to make this Halloween the greatest one yet.

Just like Snoopy is the cutest pup you've ever seen, boo baskets are the cutest ways to send your besties some Halloween treats. Not only do you get to fill your baskets with items you know they'll love, but you can come up with a theme that ties everything together. If your friend's favorite character of all time is Snoopy, organize a pawsome basket that has a Snoopy plush and hoodie for them to get cozy with while watching the TV special at home. If you want to stay on the "great pumpkin" theme, treat your friend to a ton of pumpkin goodies from snacks to supplies to make their own gourd decor.

For the Lucy of the crew, get a football-inspired basket that's great for game days and tossing around a football in the yard. Knowing that your bestie loves Snoopy is the first step, and all you have to do next is decide on a boo basket idea that will make their Halloween even greater.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.