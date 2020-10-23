You might be in the middle of watching the latest episode of The Bachelorette, but this rose-worthy scoop can't wait. Halloween is fast approaching, and we came up with these adorable The Bachelorette-inspired boo basket ideas that are sure to win over your bestie's heart. The only catch is that you need to create one of them this weekend. That way you can show up at your bestie's door in a limo and deliver the boo basket before October 31.

OK, showing up in a limo may be a little extra. It's not like you're making a first impression. However, showing up in a sloth costume or with a box of butterflies may make your BFF giggle and remember the witty entrances of seasons past. You may have watched those awkward, memorable, and sweet interactions unfold while sitting next to each other or FaceTiming so you could immediately talk about what happened. When you show up at your bestie's front door, you're bound to get into a deep conversation about the season that's currently airing, saying things like, "Will Clare end up with Dale?" and "I could totally take a vacation to that resort."

The drama never stops in Bachelor Nation, so there's always a little something to talk about. To be honest, though, these five baskets will steal the spotlight and totally be what your bestie gushes over in the group chat.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. The Viewing Party Basket 2-Pack Organic Kettle Corn $32 | Project Pop See on Project Pop Watching The Bachelorette or The Bachelor with your bestie is quite possibly your favorite thing. So, you want to set them up for the next time they host a viewing party — even if it's a solo one. This means putting together this basket, complete with a two-pack of organic kettle corn ($32, eatprojectpop.com) that they can eat when the drama gets good, and a themed garland ($13, etsy.com) to put up before turning on the TV. In addition, it can also include a tea that has a chocolate-covered strawberry taste for them to sip when the contestants spill ($11, davidstea.com), and rose quartz palm stones which are said to support "unconditional love" ($15, roseritual.com).