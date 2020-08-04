Just when you thought the world could not possibly get any more bananas, fans now think Clare Crawley and Dale Moss might be engaged. Yes, you read that correctly. Engaged! (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Crawley, Moss, and ABC for comment on the speculation but did not hear back from any of them in time for publication).

Rumors began after a source reportedly claimed to Life & Style on Aug. 3 that The Bachelorette star and her on-screen suitor are engaged after two weeks on set. On July 30, Life & Style claimed that Crawley refused to continue participating in the show after just 12 days of filming because she'd “already fallen in love” with Moss. The source reportedly claimed to the publication that "blindsided" producers were "scrambling to figure out what to do."

According to Reality Steve, an entertainment reporter who is not affiliated with the Bachelor franchise, it's possible that Crawley, a hair stylist, and Moss, a former NFL player, were in communication prior to meeting on the set of The Bachelor.

A source reportedly claimed to People on Aug. 3 that the Bachelorette star and her suitor were head over heels for each other early on. "One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source reportedly claimed to People. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Fans on Twitter were shocked by the theory that Crawley and Moss might already have their sights set on marriage.

While nothing is known about the reported engagement yet, some fans are wondering if Moss popped the question amid a fireworks show. On Aug. 2, the production team for The Bachelorette reportedly put on a pretty major firework show. Per Reality Steve, it's unclear which cast members were reportedly involved, but one fan hypothesized:

It absolutely is for Clare and Dale. Those were pretty massive fireworks for it to be for nothing. I think Dale proposed, and they’re engaged. I don’t see Clare walking from the show w/o a ring. Tayshia will finish the season and give the boys that weren’t chosen “a 2nd chance”

Who knows if any of this is actually true, but looks like this is shaping up to be one juicy season.