Summer is right around the corner, and Starbucks is giving you an early taste. The cafe’s seasonal menu is launching in stores May 20 with an all-new sip that’s as spicy as your poolside TBR.

Some fan-faves are returning this year as well, including Summer-Berry Refreshers with raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors. The boba-inspired drinks contain raspberry popping pearls and are available to order with water, lemonade, or (my personal fave) coconut milk. The latter, Starbucks’ Summer Skies Drink, is a creamy and fruity sip that not only looks like a nostalgic rocket popsicle, but tastes like one too.

If you’re more in the mood for a mid-afternoon caffeine boost, the brand-new drink for 2025 is an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Taking inspo from the rice milk bevvy, this seasonal menu item is made by shaking Starbucks’ blonde espresso with a horchata-flavored syrup and ice, before being topped with oat milk. The spicy, sweet, and slightly nutty syrup has flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, which I couldn’t wait to try.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso:

Starbucks’ Iced Horchata Espresso Tastes Like A Disneyland Churro

A traditional horchata is made with cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla — ingredients you often find in coffee — so I was eager to see how Starbucks could pull off an inspired drink that tastes unique. I should have never doubted the brand that created a dupe of the viral Dubai chocolate bar with pistachio syrup and matcha, because the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is perfection.

Rachel Chapman

The key ingredient is the oat milk, which brings a rice milk-like taste to the cinnamon-sugar flavor, emulating a real horchata. It’s almost like drinking a Disneyland churro, but with a little java kick from the espresso. This might actually be my new go-to order for a long, hot theme park day when I want to stay until the fireworks at night.

What I really love about this addition is that whenever Starbucks gets a new syrup, you know TikTok is going to come up with some creative flavor combinations. Customization is what Starbucks does best, and my immediate thought was to add the horchata to cold foam for an iced horchata chai latte or horchata matcha — both of which are going on my list to try next. I would even order this with Starbucks’ Strawberry Acai Refresher for something like Disney California Adventure’s viral strawberry horchata.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pick Up Starbucks’ Summer Merch Drop During Your Coffee Break

Starbucks

Along with its summer menu, Starbucks also released a limited-edition FARM Rio merch collab this month. The line of vibrant cups and reusable tumblers already has TikTok talking. The colorful prints that feature banana leaves and actual bananas can be found at Starbucks cafes, while supplies last.

These are perfect for drinking poolside or on the beach. You could sweeten your day by bringing in your reusable cup for a $0.10 discount on an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso as well as 25 bonus stars for rewards members. While you’re there, treat yourself to a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop that is as adorable as it is delicious. You deserve it!