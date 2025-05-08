Attention, all cold foam lovers: Starbucks is giving you a chance to enjoy your fave sweet treat topping — for free. From now through Sunday, May 11, Starbucks Rewards members can customize their drinks with a cold foam at no additional cost.

To celebrate Starbucks’ Cold Foam Days, the cafe has added a brand-new Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam to its lineup. The caramel-like topping is made with brown sugar syrup, which would go great with any latte, cold brew, or an iced chai. Starbucks has been expanding its cold foam menu recently with flavors like lavender, cherry, and pistachio. Since I’ve tried all of them, I had to get the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam to see where it ranks.

Here is an honest review of Starbucks’ Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew ($5) and Iced Chai Latte ($5) with the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam:

The Brown Sugar Foam Tastes Like Christmas

Summer may be right around the corner, but Starbucks’ new cold foam has all the nostalgic taste of a Christmas treat. On a sweetened cold brew, the brown sugar topping reminds me of one of my favorite holiday menu items, the Chestnut Praline Latte. Even though it’s missing the nutty element, the brown sugar brings out all the caramelized flavor of the popular seasonal sip and took me back to sweater weather and spending time with family.

Rachel Chapman

The brown sugar cold foam on the iced chai was even more nostalgic. The sweet and spicy combo tasted just like a gingerbread cookie, and is a great replacement for Gingerbread Latte fans while they wait for the holiday menu to return.

Overall, the brown sugar worked well with both of these menu items and really enhanced the flavors, so it will be my go-to moving forward. It’s not as unique as pistachio or cherry, but it’s reliable and delicious.

Rating: 5/5

I can’t wait to see what other cold drinks I can make better with the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam while it’s free during Cold Foam Days. If you want to take advantage of this offering, all you need to do is add the coupon to your order at checkout on the app or let your barista know when ordering at any Starbucks location.

Starbucks Reserve Has An Ube Espresso Martini This Summer

Starbucks

Starbucks lovers in Seattle, Chicago, and New York City can also enjoy new menu items at Reserve Roasteries this summer. The seasonal lineup of limited-time beverages includes:

A boozy Ube Espresso Martini with Starbucks Reserve Espresso, Kalak Vodka, cream, white mocha sauce, and a purple Ube Coconut Cold Foam on top.

A Masala Chai Latte with a black tea that features cardamom, ginger, and black pepper flavors.

For a savory snack to go along with your sweet drink, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries also have a new Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup. The egg is basked inside a hashbrown cup made with Parmigiano Reggiano, spinach, and fresh herbs. You can also order it with sliced prosciutto on top.

Starbucks

While each of these new items sound amazing, I’m hoping Starbucks brings the Ube Coconut Cold Foam to the rest of their locations later this year so I can try it in Los Angeles. Just think of the delicious combos you could make with the sweet ube, and how gorgeous your drinks would be with the purple cream on top.