Starbucks has been really thinking pink this season with the Iced Cherry Chai as the star of its Spring 2025 menu. Now, the brand is sharing a secret menu item that really exudes spring blossoms in both aesthetic and taste.

A Breakdown Of Starbucks’ Secret Pink Drink

The Pink Drink with Lavender Cream Cold Foam was shared to Starbucks’ Instagram on Friday, March 28, along with exactly how to order this off-the-menu drink in stores and on the app. All you need to do is get a grande Pink Drink refresher, which is the Strawberry Açaí Refresher with coconut milk, and remove the scoop of strawberry inclusions while adding a Lavender Cream Cold Foam on top. The result is one of the prettiest drinks with pastel pink and purple layers.

As much as this drink looks like a lightly dyed Easter egg, I was curious to see how it tasted with the combo of fruit and floral flavors. Below is my honest review of the Starbucks-approved $7 Pink Drink with lavender foam.

The Secret Menu Item Is A Surprising Hit

My first impression of this lavender Pink Drink was admiring just how pretty it is. Even though the version on IG was slightly more vibrant than the one made for me IRL, I still really loved seeing the light purple sitting on top of the flamingo pink. This really does look like an Easter egg or cherry blossom, and the taste is just as spring-forward.

Rachel Chapman

I was worried the floral cold foam with fruity refresher would have clashing flavors, but they worked so well together. I finished my drink so quickly, because it was sweet (but not too sweet) and refreshing. It felt like the perfect drink for sipping outside on a picnic blanket with my latest TBR from BookTok. Someone else commented on Starbucks’ IG Reel, “Now I know my drink order for Saturday errands,” which also sounds like the perfect sip for that occasion.

Since I loved this so much, I’ll probably order a venti size of it next time to last a bit longer. The lavender Pink Drink plus the secret Cherry Lemonade are so good that I’m surprised Starbucks hasn’t made them official on the menu. Either way, they will be in rotation for me this spring.