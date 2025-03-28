For many, Easter is all about chocolate bunnies, brunch with the fam, and hunting for colorful eggs in the backyard. However, Stanley has something extra for you to be on the lookout this year. The drinkware brand just dropped an all-new Easter collection on Friday, March 28.

The pastel-colored lineup features the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in a fresh shade: Cream Egg-cellence. This new design comes in an off-white color, like an egg, with a blue, orange, and pink chevron pattern around the cup. It’s reminiscent of one of the dyed Easter eggs you’d find in your basket this season, but has an evergreen look you can carry around all spring long.

The cup also comes with the FlowState Tumbler’s signature screw-on three-position lid and reusable straw in matching pink and orange, along with a comfort-grip handle on the side. Whether you’re a collector, someone looking for a seasonal sipper, or on the hunt for the perfect Easter gift for your bestie’s basket, this Quencher is for you.

You Need To Hunt For Stanley’s 2025 Easter Collection

Stanley announced the limited-edition Easter Quencher the day before its launch on Instagram, saying that these tumblers “will be hidden” on the website at 9 a.m. PST on March 28. To join the hunt, you must sign up via your email on Stanley1913.com to know where they are hiding the Quenchers.

Stanley Stanley INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

There are only two cups in the collection, a 20-ounce ($25) and 40-ounce ($50) FlowState in the Cream Egg-cellence.

Will Stanley’s Easter Cups Restock?

Since this is a limited-edition drop, the Stanley cups will likely only be available while supplies last. Stanley’s 2024 Easter drop sold out almost immediately when they were released last year, with some still listed on e-Bay for around $125.

If you want to avoid the resellers, act fast and add to cart ASAP. If you do miss out on getting your hands on the Cream Egg-cellence Stanley cup, though, there are still plenty of other spring-colored tumblers available like the viral Cherry Blossom shade that will make perfect Easter presents for your friends and family. You could even fill your Stanley with candy and hydration packets instead of a basket for a super cute present. The creative ideas are just hatching.