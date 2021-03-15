It just wouldn't be Easter with your roomies if you didn't have brunch, a pastel #OOTD, and a gift basket exchange. Those are the traditions you love the most, so make sure you're prepared to wow them this year with some of the best Easter basket ideas for your roommates. This is your time to shine, and the Easter bunny better take notes, because you're about to put together the most epic basket ever.

The first thing you've got to do when putting together an Easter basket for your roommate is pick a theme. When you know which direction you want to go, it makes assembling your basket so much easier. Since your roomie is your favorite person, you know all their interests and likes. Go with something like a brunch-themed basket if their favorite part of the holiday is sippin' mimosas and eating cheese off an Insta-worthy charcuterie board. If you've got a fashionista bestie who always has an egg-cellent Easter outfit, you might want to put together a pastel dream basket filled with colorful accessories. You could even do a whole basket themed after the chocolate they can't stop eating.

Out of all these seven Easter basket ideas, you're sure to find one that matches each member of your crew. So, hop to it and assemble the basket of their dreams.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.