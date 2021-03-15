It just wouldn't be Easter with your roomies if you didn't have brunch, a pastel #OOTD, and a gift basket exchange. Those are the traditions you love the most, so make sure you're prepared to wow them this year with some of the best Easter basket ideas for your roommates. This is your time to shine, and the Easter bunny better take notes, because you're about to put together the most epic basket ever.
The first thing you've got to do when putting together an Easter basket for your roommate is pick a theme. When you know which direction you want to go, it makes assembling your basket so much easier. Since your roomie is your favorite person, you know all their interests and likes. Go with something like a brunch-themed basket if their favorite part of the holiday is sippin' mimosas and eating cheese off an Insta-worthy charcuterie board. If you've got a fashionista bestie who always has an egg-cellent Easter outfit, you might want to put together a pastel dream basket filled with colorful accessories. You could even do a whole basket themed after the chocolate they can't stop eating.
Out of all these seven Easter basket ideas, you're sure to find one that matches each member of your crew. So, hop to it and assemble the basket of their dreams.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. The "Good Thymes In The Garden" Basket
Spring has sprung, and your plant parent roomie will appreciate you putting together a garden-themed basket. Get them some super cute garden tools ($20, Amazon) they can use to grow some bunny succulents ($7, Etsy). Along with those gifts, surprise your roomie with a dried flower bouquet ($24, Afloral) that will last longer than a fresh one.
2. The "Chocolate-Lover" Basket
For some people, Easter is all about the chocolate. If Cadbury eggs and solid chocolate bunnies mocha your roommate so happy, you'll want to put together a basket filled with sweets. Of course, it should include those adorable chocolate bunnies ($20, 1-800-Flowers) with a box of assorted chocolates ($49, Phillip Ashley Chocolates). But you can also get creative with the theme and include a chocolate clay mask ($4, Miss Spa) and chocolate-covered cherry-scented lotion ($14, Bath & Body Works).
3. The "Pastel Dream" Basket
A color-coordinated basket is always a fun idea, and since Easter is all about pastel colors, make it a pastel dream come true. Throw in a few must-have accessories like a tie-dye hoodie ($41, Etsy) and a bunny ear scrunchie ($8, Etsy) that looks just like Lara Jean's from To All The Boys I've Loved Before. You could even include a pastel pink nail polish ($12, Orosa Beauty) from Charli D'Amelio's Orosa Beauty line.
4. The Easter Brunch Basket
A brunch-themed basket is an egg-cellent idea for a foodie friend. Get them a colorful slotted spoon ($13, Nordstrom) so they can attempt the viral egg hack breakfast sandwich from TikTok. Other goodies to include could be mini bottles of Champagne ($96 for 12 glasses, Usual Wines) for Easter mimosas, or a gorgeous cheese board ($24, Society6) that's perfectly Instagram-worthy.
5. The "Spring Into Self-Care" Basket
Treat your roommate to a little spring spa day with a self-care and beauty basket. These adorable blending egg sponges ($18, Ulta Beauty) and golden egg bath bombs ($7, Lush) are right on the Easter theme, so they're a must. You've also got to include some cute hair clips ($13, Etsy) and a delicious candle ($25, Bath & Body Works) for extra relaxation.
6. The "Trip Down Memory Lane" Basket
If your roommate has been receiving Easter baskets since they were little, they might like a nostalgic basket full of things they would have enjoyed as a kid. For something sweet, include a whoopie pie baking kit ($35, Baketivity). To get their DIY on, include some coloring pages ($2, Etsy) and new colored pencils ($15, Arteza). You could even get plastic eggs ($4, Party City) and fill them up with your roomie's favorite candy.
7. The "Love Some Bunny" Basket
Let your roomie know they're some bunny you love with a cute bunny-themed basket. You could include a bunny bath bomb ($6, Lush), this bunny lip balm trio ($12, Ulta Beauty), or even this bunny Squishmallow ($15, Target) you've seen all over TikTok ($15, Target). Stashed inside the basket, add a sweet note in a greeting card ($20, Etsy) to let your roomie know how much you care.