29 Easter Instagram Captions To Get In The Hoppy Spirit

It's time to break out your baskets and sundresses, because Easter is right around the corner, falling on Sunday, April 1 this year. Many people throughout the world spend this day with friends and family. In addition to being an important Catholic holiday, Easter is also associated with welcoming in springtime vibes, organizing Easter egg hunts, dressing head-to-toe in pastel, enjoying a home-cooked meal, and eating a ton of chocolate. Along with those cute pics of you and your cousins painting Easter eggs and baking Peeps s'mores (Yum!), you'll need some great Easter Instagram captions to go with all of the good holiday feels.

It's definitely tradition to get all dressed up in your best dresses for major family holidays, but there's just something about Easter that adds a bit more oomph to your outfit, in my opinion. It's probably because it's all spring-like, pastel, and floral. Again, a solid time for photoshoots outside if the sun is shining.

Even if you have a theme to your Instagram, Spring just brings a pop of color and more vibrance to your feed. Whether you're posting a picture of a bunny you saw that got you in the spirit, or flowers blooming in your garden outside, your pictures may take on a lighter tone. While captions can gain inspiration from what you're doing in it or what it's of, here are some to help you (and also keep an Easter theme).

1. "Easter is the only time it’s okay to put all of your eggs in the one basket." — Unknown

2. "Somebunny loves you." — Unknown

3. "Easter: An egg-stra special holiday." — Unknown

4. "I said a hip hop... the hippie to the hip hip hop." — Sugarhill Gang, "Rapper's Delight

5. "Easter is an arts and crafts moment where your whole family and friends can get involved." — Alex Guarnaschelli

6. "A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands." — Unknown

7. "Easter eggs hunts: Proof your siblings can find things when they really want to." — Unknown

8. "24 Karrot Gold." — Bruno Mars (kind of)

9. "Talk to the tail, because the bunny ears don't wanna hear it." — Unknown

10. "I wish the realization of our happy thoughts multiplied like rabbits." — Unknown

11. "When life gives you lemons, throw it back and ask for chocolate." — Unknown

12. "Why did the Easter egg hide? Because it was a little chicken." — Unknown

13. "Bunny kisses, Easter wishes." — Unknown

14. "Chocolate doesn’t ask silly questions, chocolate understands." — Unknown

15. "I’ve hidden all the Easter candy for the hunt inside my stomach." — Unknown

16. "Baskets And Bunnies." — Unknown

17. "It's wabbit season." — Elmer Fudd

18. "How do I like my eggs? Um, in chocolate form." — Unknown

19. "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life." — Janine di Giovanni

20. "There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter." — Gordon B. Hinckley

21. "I believe in chocolate for breakfast. At least for Easter breakfast." — Unknown

22. "Earth’s saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart!" — Susan Coolidge

23. "Sending a shoutout to all my peeps on Easter." — Unknown

24. "I love Easter! When else can you bite someone's head off and have it be chocolate?" — Maxine for Hallmark

25. "I feel hollow inside. Like this chocolate bunny." — Unknown

26. "I'm so eggcited about Easter!" — Unknown

27. "Follow the bunny. He has chocolate." — Unknown

28. "Keep calm, because you're not too old for an Easter Egg hunt." — Unknown

29. "Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life." — S.D. Gordon