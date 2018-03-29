43 Easter Bunny Puns For Instagram To Use All Weekend Long
Easter is fast-approaching, and before you know it, that fluffy bunny will be here to wish you and your fam a very hoppy day. Out of all of the holiday mascots, I personally think the Easter Bunny is by far the cutest. I mean, this bunny is fluffy AF, dressed to impress, always looks incredibly happy, and shows up to town with a basket filled with chocolate and sweet treats. What's not to love about this mascot of the holiday? Needless to say, to really celebrate Easter, you'll definitely need some Easter Bunny puns for all of your Instagram pics this weekend.
Bunnies are so adorable, and a clever pun always steals the show on social media — so the combination is as perfect as the chocolate and cream in a Cadbury Creme Egg. Use a bunny pun for your brunch pics with your squad on Easter, because you love them (and bottomless mimosas) bunny much. A bunny pun always works just as well for that selfie of you and your sis dressed in your Easter sundresses and matching sun hats. No matter what picture you decide to post, one of these 43 Easter Bunny puns will take that photo from great to truly egg-cellent.
Don't waste a second of your holiday coming up with your own caption, because I've already searched for some of the best like a real Easter egg hunt master. Use one, use them all — just remember to have a hoppy Easter weekend.
1. "Some bunny loves you." — Unknown
2. "Everyone needs a friend who is all ears." — Unknown
3. "Now he's just some bunny that I used to know." — Unknown
4. "Good hare day." — Unknown
5. "Hey there hop stuff." — Unknown
6. "Every bunny was kung fu fighting." — Unknown
7. "My puns are very bunny." — Unknown
8. "You're ear-resistible." — Unknown
9. "I whip my hare back and forth." — Unknown
10. "I found some bunny to love." — Unknown
11. "No bunny but you." — Unknown
12. "Just don't carrot all." — Unknown
13. "Don't worry, be hoppy." — Unknown
14. "Does my hare look good?" — Unknown
15. "B*tch better have my bunny." — Unknown
16. "Eggs-cuse me?" — Unknown
17. "I've got something to tell you, but you're not going to want to hare it." — Unknown
18. "You might not carrot all, but you're ear-resistible." — Unknown
19. "We make one egg-celllent couple" — Unknown
20. "You know I like a hoppy beer." — Unknown
21. "Some bunny likes Easter." — Unknown
22. "Hoppy Easter to all my peeps." — Unknown
23. "Wishing you a hoppy Easter." — Unknown
24. "You make me so hoppy." — Unknown
25. "Some bunny doesn't carrot all." — Unknown
26. "Have an egg-cellent Easter." — Unknown
27. "Getting plenty of eggs-ercise." — Unknown
28. "I love a good hoppy ending." — Unknown
29. "No bunny compares to you." — Unknown
30. "And they lived hoppily ever after." — Unknown
31. "Some bunny needs vodka." — Unknown
32. "I carrot wait for the Easter Bunny to visit." — Unknown
33. "Hop 'til you drop." — Unknown
34. "Have an eggs-traordinarily good day." — Unknown
35. "You are some bunny special." — Unknown
36. "What an eggs-citing Easter day." — Unknown
37. "I have so many Easter puns, it's not even bunny." — Unknown
38. "Wishing you hoppy-ness this Easter day." — Unknown
39. "I'm so eggcited." — Unknown
40. "You crack me up." — Unknown
41. "Let's hop to it." — Unknown
42. "You're eggstremely cute." — Unknown
43. "That's all yolks." — Unknown