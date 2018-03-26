Easter is hopping up on us quickly, and will be here on Sunday, Apr. 1. Once the holiday makes its mark, it truly feels like spring is in peak bloom. It's pretty difficult to refrain from smiling when pastel colors start to pop up everywhere — and I don't know about you, but painting Easter eggs always puts me in the holiday spirit. If you're ready to celebrate the big day with family and friends, you'll need some Easter puns for captions when you want to post those sweet snaps to the 'Gram.

Pose for a selfie in your Easter sundress and hat, or take a colorful picture of the eggs you've tie-dyed with your niece. No matter what pic you decide to post for the big day, you'll need a caption that is as equally as fun to go along with it. When you're searching around for hidden eggs filled with chocolate and treats, you most likely won't have time to come up with a clever caption of your own, so these 47 Easter puns will do the trick.

No need to thank me for helping you out. But if you ever run into the Easter Bunny, ask him if he can hook a girl up with some more chocolate. Thanks!

1. "Happy Easter to all my peeps." — Unknown

2. "You crack me up." — Unknown

3. "Just don't carrot all." — Unknown

4. "Every bunny was kung fu fighting." — Unknown

5. "Eggs-cuse me." — Unknown

6. "You're poaching all my best yolks." — Unknown

7. "I'm dyeing to know what's up." — Unknown

8. "Have an egg-cellent Easter." — Unknown

9. "That's all, yolks." — Unknown

10. "I'm eggs-hausted." — Unknown

11. "Just looking on the sunny side." — Unknown

12. "You're totally scrambling my brain." — Unknown

13. "There's no bunny like you." — Unknown

14. "Having a good hare day." — Unknown

15. "What an egg-citing day." — Unknown

16. "No eggs-cuses." — Unknown

17. "Have an eggs-tra special Easter day." — Unknown

18. "I'm an Easter eggs-pert." — Unknown

19. "For peep's sake." — Unknown

20. "I'm so egg-cited for Easter." — Unknown

21. "I carrot wait for the Easter Bunny." — Unknown

22. "Some bunny loves you." — Unknown

23. "I have so many egg puns, it's not even bunny." — Unknown

24. "I whip my hare back and forth." — Unknown

25. "Just one hot chick." — Unknown

26. "Don't worry, be hoppy." — Unknown

27. "Have a hoppy Easter." — Unknown

28. "An Easter bonnet can tame even the wildest hare." — Unknown

29. "Some bunny need vodka." — Unknown

30. "You might not carrot all, but you're irresistible." — Unknown

31. "Eggs love you." — Unknown

32. "You round me out." — High Card Band

33. "Now he's just some bunny that I used to know." — Unknown

34. "I'm so egg-cited, I just can't hide it." — Unknown

35. "You're a real good egg." — Unknown

36. "Beat it." — Michael Jackson, "Beat It"

37. "Over-easy like Sunday morning." — Unknown

38. "Hey there, hop stuff." — Unknown

39. "I've found some bunny to love." — Unknown

40. "You make me egg-static." — Unknown

41. "Egg-ceedingly good, wouldn't you say?" — Unknown

42. "Your kisses are to dye for." — Unknown

43. "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny, with some bunny who loves me." — Unknown

44. "Happy eggster." — Unknown

45. "We found eggs in a hopeless place." — Unknown

46. "I would hop to the end of the world for you." — Unknown

47. "You can't beat me." — Unknown