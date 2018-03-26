47 Easter Puns For Captions For All Of Your Egg-cellent Sundress Snaps
Easter is hopping up on us quickly, and will be here on Sunday, Apr. 1. Once the holiday makes its mark, it truly feels like spring is in peak bloom. It's pretty difficult to refrain from smiling when pastel colors start to pop up everywhere — and I don't know about you, but painting Easter eggs always puts me in the holiday spirit. If you're ready to celebrate the big day with family and friends, you'll need some Easter puns for captions when you want to post those sweet snaps to the 'Gram.
Pose for a selfie in your Easter sundress and hat, or take a colorful picture of the eggs you've tie-dyed with your niece. No matter what pic you decide to post for the big day, you'll need a caption that is as equally as fun to go along with it. When you're searching around for hidden eggs filled with chocolate and treats, you most likely won't have time to come up with a clever caption of your own, so these 47 Easter puns will do the trick.
No need to thank me for helping you out. But if you ever run into the Easter Bunny, ask him if he can hook a girl up with some more chocolate. Thanks!
1. "Happy Easter to all my peeps." — Unknown
2. "You crack me up." — Unknown
3. "Just don't carrot all." — Unknown
4. "Every bunny was kung fu fighting." — Unknown
5. "Eggs-cuse me." — Unknown
6. "You're poaching all my best yolks." — Unknown
7. "I'm dyeing to know what's up." — Unknown
8. "Have an egg-cellent Easter." — Unknown
9. "That's all, yolks." — Unknown
10. "I'm eggs-hausted." — Unknown
11. "Just looking on the sunny side." — Unknown
12. "You're totally scrambling my brain." — Unknown
13. "There's no bunny like you." — Unknown
14. "Having a good hare day." — Unknown
15. "What an egg-citing day." — Unknown
16. "No eggs-cuses." — Unknown
17. "Have an eggs-tra special Easter day." — Unknown
18. "I'm an Easter eggs-pert." — Unknown
19. "For peep's sake." — Unknown
20. "I'm so egg-cited for Easter." — Unknown
21. "I carrot wait for the Easter Bunny." — Unknown
22. "Some bunny loves you." — Unknown
23. "I have so many egg puns, it's not even bunny." — Unknown
24. "I whip my hare back and forth." — Unknown
25. "Just one hot chick." — Unknown
26. "Don't worry, be hoppy." — Unknown
27. "Have a hoppy Easter." — Unknown
28. "An Easter bonnet can tame even the wildest hare." — Unknown
29. "Some bunny need vodka." — Unknown
30. "You might not carrot all, but you're irresistible." — Unknown
31. "Eggs love you." — Unknown
32. "You round me out." — High Card Band
33. "Now he's just some bunny that I used to know." — Unknown
34. "I'm so egg-cited, I just can't hide it." — Unknown
35. "You're a real good egg." — Unknown
36. "Beat it." — Michael Jackson, "Beat It"
37. "Over-easy like Sunday morning." — Unknown
38. "Hey there, hop stuff." — Unknown
39. "I've found some bunny to love." — Unknown
40. "You make me egg-static." — Unknown
41. "Egg-ceedingly good, wouldn't you say?" — Unknown
42. "Your kisses are to dye for." — Unknown
43. "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny, with some bunny who loves me." — Unknown
44. "Happy eggster." — Unknown
45. "We found eggs in a hopeless place." — Unknown
46. "I would hop to the end of the world for you." — Unknown
47. "You can't beat me." — Unknown