Use Any Of These 55 Punny Bunny Captions For Instagram All Easter Long

Easter is fast-approaching, and before you know it, that fluffy bunny will be here to wish you and your family a very hoppy day. Blink and you’ll miss all the Easter Bunny puns that are perfect for your festive Instagram snaps. Out of all of the holiday mascots, the Easter Bunny is one of the cutest. It’s hard not to be when you’re fluffy AF, dressed to impress, and show up to town with a basket filled with chocolate and sweet treats. What's not to love? Needless to say, to really celebrate Easter, you'll want to cherish any Easter Bunny puns you come across, and use them for any snaps you share over the weekend.

Bunnies are so adorable and a clever pun always steals the show on social media — so bunny puns are as perfect as the chocolate and cream in a Cadbury Creme Egg. Use a bunny pun for your brunch pics with your squad on Easter, because you love them (and bottomless mimosas) bunny much. A few rabbit puns always work just as well for that selfie of you and your sis dressed in your Easter sundresses and matching sun hats. No matter what picture you decide to post, one of these 55 Easter Bunny puns and bunny captions will take that photo from great to truly egg-cellent.

Don't waste a second of your holiday coming up with your own bunny captions for Instagram when these bunny puns have already been gathered for you. Instead, spend your time looking for those tie-dyed eggs and having a hoppy Easter weekend.

Shutterstock

"Some bunny loves you, and that bunny’s me." "Everyone needs a friend who is all ears." "Now he's just some bunny that I used to know." "Having a good hare day." "Hey there hop stuff." "Every bunny was kung fu fighting." "My puns are very bunny." "Feeling simply ear-resistible." "I whip my hare back and forth." "I found some bunny to love." "No bunny but you." "Just don't carrot all." "Don't worry, be hoppy." "Does my hare look good?" "B*tch better have my bunny." "Eggs-cuse me, do you know where I can find the chocolate?" "I've got something to tell you, and you’re really going to want to hare it." "You might not carrot all, but I think you're ear-resistible." "We make one egg-celllent couple, don’t you agree?" "You know I like a hoppy beer." "Some bunny likes Easter." "Hoppy Easter to all my peeps." "Bunny, I’m home!" "You make me so hoppy." "Turn on the hip hop, and let’s jump around." "Have an egg-cellent Easter." "Getting plenty of eggs-ercise trying to find these eggs." "I love a good hoppy ending." "No bunny compares to you." "And they lived hoppily ever after." "Some bunny needs an Easter brunch mimosa, and that some bunny is me." “I carrot wait for the Easter Bunny to visit." "You gotta hop 'til you drop." "Have an eggs-traordinarily good day." "You are some bunny special." "What an eggs-citing Easter day." "I have so many Easter puns, it's not even bunny." "Wishing you hoppy-ness this Easter day." "It’s a little bit bunny, this feeling inside." "You crack me up." "If we don’t want to be late for Easter brunch, let's hop to it." "You're eggstremely cute." "That's all, yolks." “I’ve got no Easter plans. I’m playing it by ear.” “Feeling like the fast and furriest.” “Lettuce have the best Easter ever.” “I need a bigger celery.” “I might be a hare late, because I was putting together my OOTD.” “I want to be a million-hare.” “Trying to stay hop-timistic.” “True hop-piness is a bunch of chocolate.” “Think hoppy thoughts.” “It’s not bunny when someone eats all your Easter candy.” “I’m always ear for you.” “I’m hoppy to see you.”