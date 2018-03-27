Bring on the pastel-colored sundresses, matching hats, Easter egg hunts, Cadbury creme eggs, and lots of chocolate. As a kid, I used to really look forward to Easter because it meant tie-dyeing eggs with my sis, getting a massive basket overflowing with candy, and dressing up in a pretty dress. Like most holidays, Easter comes and goes within the blink of an eye. This year, I'm going to make the most of it and celebrate like the good ole days. If you're feeling super nostalgic as well, there are some fun Easter activities to do with your girl crew this weekend.

Who said Easter egg hunts were reserved just for kids? There's no age limit on fun. Plus, a chocolate bunny is for everyone. Pretty much any Easter activity you did when you were little can totally be updated for some serious adult fun with your squad when you're in your 20s. Easter doesn't have to simply come and go. You and your friends will love having an egg-cellent Easter party once more.

So, it's time to break out that pretty floral sundress and sun hat you've been dying to wear, and start planning out these seven Easter activities with your favorite peeps.

1 Host A Tie-Dyeing Eggs And Wine Night QueenLeilani on YouTube Who doesn't love a good DIY project? You and your besties can have a tie-dye night making Easter eggs to decorate your apartment with. Check out YouTube for some inspiration on some truly unique eggs that'll make your Instagram that much more colorful. Of course, you can't forget the finishing touch. Girls' night wouldn't be complete without your fave bottle of rosé if you're 21 and up.

2 Have An Epic Scavenger Egg Hunt Around Town Giphy Take your Easter egg hunt up a notch by making it a scavenger hunt around town. Have your friends split up into teams, and travel around to various locations looking for those brightly-colored, plastic eggs. Make it an Instagram hunt as well, where there is a picture challenge at each stop.

3 Hit Up Boozy Brunch In Your Easter Best Giphy This bucket list item is an Easter essential for your friends, because you ladies are already such pros at the brunch game. Find the cutest place in town, preferably one with a garden or blooming spring view to really set the tone for your outing. Don't forget to wear your best floral, purple, or pink dress for a squad pic of your fab group toasting to bottomless mimosas.

4 Have A Chocolate Baking Party That Your Girls Will Be So Sweet On Delish on YouTube Chocolate eggs, chocolate bunnies, chocolate kisses, and chocolate Reese's — it just wouldn't be Easter without the chocolate. That's why a baking party seriously needs to happen. You and your friends can follow some sweet recipes on YouTube like Cadbury creme cheesecake or colorful Peep s'mores — yum! Just don't forget to snap a pic for the Insta before diving in, because this foodie really needs to see what you make.

5 Make It A Tradition For Squad Pics In A Flower Field Giphy Sometimes I miss those family photos we used to take every year with the Easter Bunny — as creepy as they were. You need to start a new tradition of Easter family photos, but this time with your best friends. Plan out a photoshoot in a nearby flower field with tons of springtime vibes blooming around you.

6 Watch Several Easter Classics For A Cozy Movie Night Giphy If you're a classic movie lover, like myself, you know that watching Easter Parade with Judy Garland is a must this time of year. You and your friends can also put on a recent Easter flick like Hop or the Charlie Brown Easter special. It doesn't matter what you're watching, just as long as you have your besties by your side, and maybe some rainbow popcorn to keep the snacks festive AF.