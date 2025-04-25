The hottest accessory this spring isn’t a designer bag or fresh-off-the-runway jewelry — instead, it’s a furry monster. Pop Mart’s Labubu bag charms have become a viral sensation with over 1.2 million videos posted to TikTok that include blind box openings.

The it girl essential — that celebs like Dua Lipa and Lisa from BLACKPINK love — has not always been easy to get hold of, though. Previous Labubu series, like the Have a Seat, Coca Cola, and Exciting Macaron collections, have been quick to sell out online and draw long lines in stores. If you missed the other Labubu drops, now is the time to get your hands on an adorable bag charm.

Pop Mart’s newest Labubu series, The Big Into Energy collection, is available starting April 25. The vibrant batch of all-new monsters features six designs along with a secret figure that fans will definitely be on the hunt for. Since each drop comes in mystery blind boxes, it makes it more difficult to get the Labubu you’ve got your eye on, but it also becomes an exciting challenge to collect all seven. Of course, the first step is actually getting your hands on a Labubu blind box.

When Will Pop Mart Restock The Big Into Energy Labubu Series?

Pop Mart Pop Mart Pop Mart INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Since the plush charms have become one of the most coveted items at Pop Mart, the all-new series is likely to sell out ASAP. However, the brand tells Elite Daily, “The Big Into Energy collection will be continuously restocked after the April 25 launch as it is not a limited drop.” That means fans can periodically check back online, in stores, and at Pop Mart vending machines to see if the collection is available.

Some fans on Reddit have discovered that Pop Mart tends to restock around 10 p.m. ET most days. However, it’s not every day and typically doesn’t include every collection. Your best bet is to set a daily alarm and hope you can add to cart before it sells out. You can also submit your email on PopMart.com to get notifications when restocks are happening.

The Big Into Collection Has A Few Changes

The new Labubu series features some exciting changes from previous collections. This will be the first time that Labubu’s nails will be painted to complement their fur colors, and their eyes will be a sparkling color to match.

Pop Mart Pop Mart Pop Mart INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Unfortunately for your wallet, this series is also a tad more expensive. While the Exciting Macaron and Have a Seat vinyl plushes were $22 each, the Big Into It Labubus are $28 a box. A full set of six boxes is $168. Like past launches, the Labubus are just as soft and feature a ring for clipping your new friend onto any purse.

Each Labubu pendant, designed by creator Kasing Lung, in this collection features a different life experience and emotion with a matching ombré color. The full set includes:

A red Love Labubu.

A blue Hope Labubu.

A green Serenity Labubu.

A purple Luck Labubu.

An orange Happiness Labubu.

A pink and yellow Loyalty Labubu.

A grey Secret Labubu with rainbow teeth.

Here’s to hoping you pull the Labubu you want on your first try.