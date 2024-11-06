The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only ones with a perfect NFL season — Taylor Swift’s game day ‘fits have been securing her win after win as well. She’s officially in her WAG era, and Swift’s never looked better.

At Travis Kelce’s Nov. 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tortured Poets Department singer arrived in style wearing a pair of black AGOLDE high rise shorts, a vintage Kansas City Chiefs leather jacket, and knee-high Christian Louboutin boots. To accessories the dark Reputation vibes, Swift paired the look with a mashup of high-end designers, including a $4,475 Chanel necklace, $575 Louis Vuitton earrings, and a $3,900 Dior mini saddle bag. (Quiet luxury is so out this season.)

This isn’t the first time that “Waglor” has sported a Dior saddle bag either. On Oct. 11, Swift paired a full-sized saddle bag ($4,400) with a Gucci corset top and RTA miniskirt while on a NYC double date with Kelce, bestie Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.

The 34-year-old shares her love of asymmetrical handbags with other fashion it girls. During the Y2K era, the Dior saddle bag popped off thanks to Paris Hilton, Carrie Bradshaw from SATC, and Marissa Cooper from The O.C.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Considering the early aughts have made a comeback in style via low-rise denim and baby tees, it’s no wonder saddle bags are resurfacing again as well. Unfortunately, Swift’s bag of choice will cost you anywhere from $3,900 to $4,700. However, there are some more budget-friendly options that will have you looking like Swift before she announces Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

This Sister Purse To Taylor’s Dior Number

Aside from the Dior “D” stirrup strap on the front, this is pretty much an exact replica of Swift’s saddle bag for a fraction of the cost. Just like how folklore and evermore are sister albums, your bag and Swift’s could be sibling purses.

If you really want the “D” detail, you can get a black keychain to attach to the front and you’ve got yourself a perfect Swiftie dupe for less than $80.

This Amazon Find Will Have You Ready For It In No Time

Behold, a dupe has the same shape and number of straps as Swift’s Dior saddle bag. The best part? It’s available for one-day delivery through Amazon Prime. Basically, you could have a bag that looks like Swift’s before Kelce’s next game.

This Braided Strap Matches Swift’s Current Style

Lately, Swift loves what some fans are calling her “emotional support braid.” It’s a simple way to add a bit of texture to her natural hair just like the braided strap elevates this saddle bag dupe.

This Bag’s Brand Is Beloved By Tay’s Squad

JW PEI also has a Dior dupe in its collection. The Ashlie Crossbody Bag in black looks a lot like Swift’s purse, and the brand is a fave among some of the singer’s besties. Selena Gomez brought a JW PEI bag with her to the Golden Globes in January.

This Dupe Is Giving Big Reputation

For all the Rep stans waiting for Swift to announce her next re-recorded album, you will love this black saddle bag from Amazon. It looks like Swift’s Dior mini bag, but has a snake-like print throughout. Snakes are, like, the mascot of the Reputation era.

This Dupe Is A Delicate Version Of Taylor’s Go-To Bag

It may not have a flap like Dior’s saddle bag, but this asymmetrical purse from Amazon is still a great dupe for Swift’s. It has a more simplistic design, so it can really go with any outfit. Pair it with your game day or date night outfit like Swift, or dress it up for a wedding or down for karaoke night with your besties. It looks good with whatever you wear.

This Saddle Bag Comes In Chiefs Red Too

Swift went with a mostly all-black ‘fit at the Chiefs’ game on Monday, which feels like a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter egg. In the past, she’s been known to sport the Chiefs’ other team colors of red and gold. Even though the Jet Black is a great dupe for Swift’s Dior bag, for a more vibrant OOTD, you could get the red shade of this asymmetrical purse from Charles & Keith.