Starbucks' New Iced Holiday Almondmilk Latte Tastes Like A Sugar Cookie

It’s finally time to get in the holiday spirit with some festive pick-me-ups. You can officially kick off the season at Starbucks beginning Nov. 4. In addition to the return of classic holiday drinks, there’s also a new iced non-dairy offering you enjoy this year. If you’re wondering what Starbucks’ Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte tastes like, it’s a sweet spin on a classic treat.

With Starbucks’ holiday menu officially making a comeback in U.S. stores on Thursday, Nov. 4, you can look forward to once again reveling in red cup season with your favorite sips. To take things to the next level in 2021, Starbucks is dropping the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which is all about celebrating the OG holiday baked good. It’s also the first-ever non-dairy holiday coffee drink on the holiday menu.

The new pick-me-up starts with a blend of Sugar Cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and almond milk. It’s all finished with red and green cookie sprinkles that’ll make the drink look so festive on your Instagram feed. Erin Marinan from Starbucks R&D said in a press release that the non-dairy milk was chosen because almond is used a lot in baking, and it was “a natural pairing with the nutty notes in Starbucks Blonde Espresso.” Marinan added that the drink is meant to “harness the buttery and vanilla notes of the cookie.”

Courtesy of Starbucks

Elite Daily Senior News Editor Lilli Petersen tried the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and she compares its flavor to a “buttery vanilla cookie.” Petersen says the ice in the drink helps it taste less rich than a cookie straight from the jar, making it a sweet yet balanced option for a chilled beverage this season. (Depending on your preferences, you can also order the drink hot or swap in a different milk — though the sip’s blonde espresso is intended to pair with almond milk.)

The rest of the holiday drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Mocha, as well as Irish Cream cold Brew — which is making its earliest return in Starbucks’ history. All of these seasonal sips will be made extra festive when served in Starbucks’ holiday cups “wrapped up” in gift-inspired designs of wrapping paper, ribbon, candy cane, and holiday lights.

When hunger strikes this holiday season, don’t forget about Starbucks’ holiday treats menu. There’s a new Reindeer Cake Pop and returning favorites like the Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Snowman Cookie.

Before heading to Starbucks to ring in the holidays with the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and other festive menu items, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.