Say goodbye to PSL season, because Starbucks is officially ushering in the most wonderful time of the year with the return of its seasonal sips. Starbucks' holiday drinks for 2020 are back, and they include all the usual suspects. The best part is the company's festive sips and bites will be rolling out so soon, providing a sweet transition from fall to winter.

Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Starbucks stans can celebrate the start of red cup season with the return of some of its most popular holiday offerings to U.S. stores. Just like last year, the company is bringing back its Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte for a limited time. A grande size of a holiday drink costs between $5.25 and $5.65, depending on location.

Unfortunately, Starbucks confirmed the Gingerbread Latte again won't be back this year, and if you became an Irish Cream Cold Brew fan when it first rolled out last December, it's not back just yet, but Starbucks says to keep and eye out for more festive drinks later in the season.

Starbucks is also spreading some more holiday cheer with four new holiday cup designs. They include a "Dot" look with a forest green background with mint green and red spots and a winding ribbon that reads "Carry the merry." Speaking of ribbons, the company will also be rolling out a cup with alternating red and green ribbons with festive phrases and designs, in addition to a "Brand Wrap" look featuring the Starbucks logo. Last but not least, a vintage ornament-inspired "Sparkle" design with a red background and dark green geometric shapes is a simple yet festive option.

Courtesy of Starbucks

While Starbucks won't be offering its holiday refill deal this year after pausing the practice indefinitely during the pandemic, it is bringing back the free red holiday cup giveaway for the third year in a row. On Nov. 6, customers can head to participating stores in the U.S. and order any handcrafted holiday beverage to get a free collectible holiday tumbler with the new "Ribbon" design while supplies last. Even though the tumbler won't get you a free refill, Starbucks will give you a 10-cent discount just for showing a personal cup, including the new holiday tumbler.

While heading on a festive drinks run during the holidays, keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which recommends limiting unnecessary errands and your contact with others as much as possible. If possible, choose to pick up your drinks and food or have them delivered to you. If you do pick up your drink in-store, follow Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines and make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash your hands before consuming your holiday sips.

