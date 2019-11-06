It may still feel like Pumpkin Spice Latte season, but it's time to switch gears. Starbucks has unleashed this year's winter menu, and it'll get you sippin' on holiday spirit in no time. Starbucks' holiday drinks are coming back Nov. 7, so get ready to enjoy all your faves this season.

According to an email from Starbucks to Elite Daily, holiday drinks will make their annual return to Starbucks menus on Thursday, Nov. 7. That means you'll have plenty of time to enjoy beverages like the Peppermint Mocha, which has become a true holiday classic for coffee fans. Then, there's the popular Toasted White Chocolate, which is like candy in a cup, featuring caramelized flavors of white chocolate. The lineup has a well-rounded selection of other holiday flavors for you to try out this season, including the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte.

Winter at Starbucks also means that you'll get to sport the company's fun and festive cups while you're sippin' on your decadent drink. There are four exciting new seasonal cup designs this year, so get ready to add to your collection of winter memorabilia. The Polka Dots design is perfect for OG Starbucks fans, since it features the company's traditional red cup with green dots and Siren logos. The Merry Dance has red and green letters adorning a snowy white cup to cheer you up when the weather's cold outside. The Merry Stripes looks like it's wrapped in green vintage wrapping paper. Candy Cane Stripes looks like a tasty treat, combining the colors of the holiday as the Starbucks logo falls like snow against the candy cane red and white.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Along with the four single-use cups, Starbucks unveiled a new limited-edition reusable red cup, which is a great environmentally friendly option for holiday sippers. To make things even better, the company is giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup when you order a holiday beverage on Nov. 7 at participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada. Once you're done with your delicious drink, you can bring your 2019 reusable holiday red cup back to a Starbucks store from 2 p.m. until closing on any day between Nov. 7 through Jan. 7. When you do, you'll get 50 cents off a handcrafted grande holiday beverage.

Courtesy of Starbucks

While you're in line at Starbucks this winter, don't forget to check out the bakery items and food, which are also getting dressed up for Christmas. All your faves will be returning to the menu, including the Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Danish, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, and Snowman Cake Pop.

Notably missing from the lineup is the Gingerbread Latte, which Starbucks confirms to Elite Daily will not be back at U.S. locations. Don't fret, though, because there's plenty of holiday spirit at Starbucks to get you through the season.